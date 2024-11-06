Racing and Performance Holdings Welcomes Andrews Products

Racing & Performance Holdings, a group of leading manufacturers of high-performance automotive aftermarket parts, announces the acquisition of Andrews Products. This addition expands R&P’s family of brands and marks its entry into the motorcycle market.

With a legacy of quality spanning over 50 years, Andrews Products is known for precision cams, gears, and transmissions. It now joins R&P’s collection of high-performance brands, along with Airflow Research, Paxton and Vortech Superchargers, raRaceTec Pistons, SCAT Crankshafts, and Procar Seating Systems.

Hitting Higher Ground with Andrews Products

With over 50 years of history, Andrews Products is a well-known source of precision camshafts and drivetrain components to meet the needs of the high-performance automotive and motorcycle community. Andrews’ products are famous for their positive impact on engine performance and durability, with a range that includes custom-designed cams, advanced transmission systems, and more. This long-established company has, over the years, been among the favorites for a lot of enthusiasts and professional builders and brings its expertise into the Racing & Performance group.

Mike Pedersen, President of Andrews Products, shared his excitement about this new development. “We see this as an opportunity to carry our brand forward, with the support of other well-established names in Racing & Performance. Our team is here for our customers, and we’re looking forward to what we’ll achieve together,” Pedersen said.

Strategic Entry into the Motorcycle Market

For Racing & Performance, Andrews Products represents more than new product lines. This is actually the company’s first strategic entry into the motorcycle performance industry. This has allowed R&P to provide the complete spectrum of quality performing parts for cars and motorbikes both under one single solution across lines of products.

Mark Finnie, CEO of Racing & Performance, noted the significance of this move, saying, “Bringing Andrews Products on board is a strong step for us. It lets us tap into the motorcycle sector while strengthening what we offer in automotive. Their products and expertise naturally complement our current lineup.”

A Greater Deal for Performance Enthusiasts

Andrews Products will now be part of the R&P family, thereby making the customers enjoy a larger collection of performance parts under one roof. This brings complete packages in drivetrain, engine, and power upgrades to a single brand name under the same roof, hence helping enthusiasts and builders in this regard. The objective of Racing & Performance is to make the customer enjoy the ultimate one-stop shop experience to fulfill their high-performance requirements.

Will Morris, Managing Director of TPE, the parent company of Racing & Performance, highlighted the benefits of the acquisition. “It’s a privilege to welcome Andrews Products into our brand family. They’ve built something remarkable, and we’re excited to help that legacy grow. Our focus on strategic growth in the automotive market is as strong as ever.”

Shared Commitment to Quality and Craftsmanship

Racing & Performance Holdings has always prioritized high standards for its brands, a quality it believes Andrews Products will only strengthen. Each brand in R&P’s portfolio—Air Flow Research Heads, Scat Crankshafts, Vortech and Paxton Superchargers, RaceTec Pistons, and Procar Seating Systems—is designed to boost performance and provide reliability, from increased horsepower to enhanced vehicle efficiency. Andrews Products, with its own commitment to quality and innovation, brings added depth to this mission.

This acquisition brings Racing & Performance Holdings closer to its goal of offering a fully integrated selection of automotive and motorcycle performance solutions, ensuring customers have access to dependable, high-quality parts from brands they know and trust.