Rare 1 of 50 2023 Bronco DR Goes Up For Sale

When Ford releases new vehicles, it’s always the enthusiast market that clamors for a V8 option. Despite the advancements and performance capabilities of the EcoBoost platform, there’s an enduring desire for the deep, throaty rumble of a V8 engine. Ford took heed of this demand by reintroducing a V8 engine to the Raptor lineup with their Raptor R model. However, with a price tag of $109,000, it swiftly surpassed the budgets of many.On the other hand, the Bronco DR claims the title for the most jaw-dropping price tag, though its rarity and off-road capabilities far outshine anything else under the Blue Oval’s umbrella. Now you can purchase one from Canepa with more custom features.

Wolf in Wolf’s Clothing

The Bronco DR wasn’t solely built to pay homage to Ford’s Baja 1000 campaigns; its primary aim is to conquer the same challenging terrain. Beneath its race-inspired exterior, you’ll find a 5.0-liter Coyote powerplant paired with a 10R80 transmission. Each corner is outfitted with 17×8.5-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 all-season tires. Beyond the wheel and tire setup, the suspension elevates the Bronco DR to another level. It employs a $37,000 Baja-tuned suspension featuring FOX shock absorbers, custom springs, and anti-roll bars.

This Bronco boasts significant upgrades from the factory, including a rear-mounted radiator for enhanced cooling during desert racing and Multimatic-designed heavy-duty lower control arms. Inside the cabin, occupants are treated to a full race-spec interior featuring a MoTeC C187 display with data acquisition. Safety remains paramount with Recaro seats and a Momo steering wheel. Instead of opting for the standard Ford Performance livery, this one was sprayed with a coat of Nato Olive Green colorwave.

Budget Be Damned

Price point aside, the Bronco DR is precisely what every enthusiast desires. It’s the Ford GT of the off-road world, and with only 50 of these produced in 2023, it’s no surprise that prices have skyrocketed to their current levels. So, if you happen to have a bit of money put aside for a fun toy, first, let’s be friends; second, also consider reaching out to Canepa for your chance to own an exceptionally rare Ford.