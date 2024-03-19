Rare 1 of 50 2023 Bronco DR Goes Up For Sale

jameselkins
By James Elkins March 19, 2024

When Ford releases new vehicles, it’s always the enthusiast market that clamors for a V8 option. Despite the advancements and performance capabilities of the EcoBoost platform, there’s an enduring desire for the deep, throaty rumble of a V8 engine. Ford took heed of this demand by reintroducing a V8 engine to the Raptor lineup with their Raptor R model. However, with a price tag of $109,000, it swiftly surpassed the budgets of many.On the other hand, the Bronco DR claims the title for the most jaw-dropping price tag, though its rarity and off-road capabilities far outshine anything else under the Blue Oval’s umbrella. Now you can purchase one from Canepa with more custom features. 

Wolf in Wolf’s Clothing

The Bronco DR wasn’t solely built to pay homage to Ford’s Baja 1000 campaigns; its primary aim is to conquer the same challenging terrain. Beneath its race-inspired exterior, you’ll find a 5.0-liter Coyote powerplant paired with a 10R80 transmission. Each corner is outfitted with 17×8.5-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 all-season tires. Beyond the wheel and tire setup, the suspension elevates the Bronco DR to another level. It employs a $37,000 Baja-tuned suspension featuring FOX shock absorbers, custom springs, and anti-roll bars.

This Bronco boasts significant upgrades from the factory, including a rear-mounted radiator for enhanced cooling during desert racing and Multimatic-designed heavy-duty lower control arms. Inside the cabin, occupants are treated to a full race-spec interior featuring a MoTeC C187 display with data acquisition. Safety remains paramount with Recaro seats and a Momo steering wheel. Instead of opting for the standard Ford Performance livery, this one was sprayed with a coat of Nato Olive Green colorwave.  

Budget Be Damned

Price point aside, the Bronco DR is precisely what every enthusiast desires. It’s the Ford GT of the off-road world, and with only 50 of these produced in 2023, it’s no surprise that prices have skyrocketed to their current levels. So, if you happen to have a bit of money put aside for a fun toy, first, let’s be friends; second, also consider reaching out to Canepa for your chance to own an exceptionally rare Ford.

jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading