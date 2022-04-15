RC Components Launches One-Piece Billet Lug Nuts & Beadlock Design

andrewwolf
By Andrew Wolf April 15, 2022

RC Components’ racing and street/strip wheels have been a huge hit since the company first forayed into the automotive world, thanks in late parts to its equal emphasis on quality design and appearance. It arguably ushered in a whole new style of racing wheel visual design, and it continues to expand upon both form and function as it revises existing products and rolls out new.

First, RC showed off its concept “Heathen” beadlock rings at the PRI trade show last December — at the time it was not a production piece, but was machined and installed as a one-off as a conversation piece for the show floor to gauge customer interest in the aggressive new polished/anodized combination. Well, the rings must have been a hit, because RC has gone into full production, adding the “Heathen” to the lineup of single and dual beadlock offerings. These rings feature the same knurled machining on the inner side to grip the tire, and have the same “crush” on the tire bead, they are simply a new look to help racers stand out from the rest.

Second, and equally as exciting, RC went heavy on the function, moderate on the form, in developing some slick news lug nut/spacer combinations, to save one from having to pile on a stack on spacers to achieve the proper installation on the studs.

These lug nuts are 5/8-inch flat-end lug nuts with spacers built-in and offered in two lengths: an extra 1/2-inch, and the other is 1-1/8-inch extra length. RC’s RJ Clutter explains,” The customers asked for them and we built them. If you’re running longer studs or any shank-style lug nut, you already know that the use of lug spacers are a must. Instead of stacking ugly lug spacers and fumbling around with them as you mount the wheels, these 12-point billet one-piece lug nut/spacer combo do the trick. Most 5/8 rear lug studs will be longer than you need and the spacer will be mandatory…this new lug/spacer combo will take care of that issue for you and look great doing it.”

 

The lugs are available in black/machined or a polished version.

“What it boils down to,” RC’s RJ Clutter explains, “is less pieces to lose while you’re at the track. If you misplace a spacer it can kill your whole day. This is just an easy, smart, and stylish way to avoid that.”

More Sources

RC Components
https://shoprccomponents.com
Loading