The Real Super Snake: Snake Found With Shift Knob In Stomach

In a slithering saga that even had the most seasoned herpetologists doing double takes, a rat snake at the Second Chance Wildlife Center (SCWC) in Gaithersburg, MD, has taken the term ‘Super Snake’ to a whole new level. The snake was brought into the clinic with an exposed object bulging through its scales, indicating it had consumed something non-digestible. You might be asking, ‘What does that have to do with Ford Muscle?

A Taste For Adrenaline

Upon admission, it became evident that this serpent, a connoisseur of the unconventional, had ingested an object resembling an egg—a typical occurrence in the lives of rat snakes. However, the revelation of a hole worn through the snake’s skin due to the extended presence of this peculiar object raised eyebrows among the clinic staff.

The veterinarian on duty went to work to unveil the secrets dwelling within the snake’s stomach. In the operating room at SCWC, the revelation occurred that the serpent had a taste for adrenaline, specifically in the form of automotive racing. To everyone’s surprise, it wasn’t a golf ball or a decoy egg, as rat snakes tend to consume, but an authentic 4-speed gear shift knob.

According to SCWC, she then sutured the stomach and repaired the hole left in the snake’s underside. The snake has been recovering with us since the surgery and has made a full recovery.

The snake has been recovering at the clinic since its peculiar automotive misadventure. The clinic recently shared a photo of the fully recovered snake, basking in its newfound fame within the reptilian community.

Super Snake

I can already imagine the nicknames and potential meme posts that might emerge as the Ford community, especially Shelby enthusiasts, set their eyes on this story.