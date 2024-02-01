The Real Super Snake: Snake Found With Shift Knob In Stomach

jasonsamp
By Jason Samp January 31, 2024

In a slithering saga that even had the most seasoned herpetologists doing double takes, a rat snake at the Second Chance Wildlife Center (SCWC) in Gaithersburg, MD, has taken the term ‘Super Snake’ to a whole new level. The snake was brought into the clinic with an exposed object bulging through its scales, indicating it had consumed something non-digestible. You might be asking, ‘What does that have to do with Ford Muscle?

snake

A Taste For Adrenaline

Upon admission, it became evident that this serpent, a connoisseur of the unconventional, had ingested an object resembling an egg—a typical occurrence in the lives of rat snakes. However, the revelation of a hole worn through the snake’s skin due to the extended presence of this peculiar object raised eyebrows among the clinic staff.

The veterinarian on duty went to work to unveil the secrets dwelling within the snake’s stomach. In the operating room at SCWC, the revelation occurred that the serpent had a taste for adrenaline, specifically in the form of automotive racing. To everyone’s surprise, it wasn’t a golf ball or a decoy egg, as rat snakes tend to consume, but an authentic 4-speed gear shift knob.

snake

According to SCWC, she then sutured the stomach and repaired the hole left in the snake’s underside. The snake has been recovering with us since the surgery and has made a full recovery.

The snake has been recovering at the clinic since its peculiar automotive misadventure. The clinic recently shared a photo of the fully recovered snake, basking in its newfound fame within the reptilian community.

Super Snake

I can already imagine the nicknames and potential meme posts that might emerge as the Ford community, especially Shelby enthusiasts, set their eyes on this story.

You can’t help but marvel at the spectacular turn of events. Is this a tale of a snake with aspirations and dreams of the open road, or perhaps the first-ever attempt at a real-life Shelby Super Snake? Whatever the case, the bangshifting rat snake has certainly left its unique mark on the intersection of wildlife and automotive enthusiasts, proving that even in the wild, the allure of driving a 4-speed manual knows no bounds.

jasonsamp

About the author

Jason Samp

I am an avid gearhead that lives for those late nights in the garage wrenching and tuning. I also have a passion for journalism and it is my dream to combine those two things together into a career.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading