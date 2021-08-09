Ridetech’s New Strong Arms That Fit Factory Coils And Shocks

In addition to their very popular air ride suspension systems, Ridetech’s Strong Arm tubular control arms have become a hot ticket over the years. Any performance enthusiast looking to add performance over OE control arms has put a set of Strong Arms on their wish list or Christmas list. The Strong Arm control arms were generally thought of as a part of a kit that required users to use aftermarket suspension parts.

Looking to make these control arms more of a stand-alone upgrade, Ridetech is now building and promoting the Strong Arm control arms as compatible with stock-style coil springs and shocks. Of course, the control arms can also be used with Ridetech’s StreetGrip springs & shocks.

Adjustability

Ridetech’s latest release is the new stock coil spring Strong Arms that provide an adjustable ride height. This adjustability allows enthusiasts to fine-tune the stance by adding or removing the spacers beneath the coil spring. The spacers are included in the package. This generally allows fine-tuning of the ride height by just over an inch to account for weight variances, as well as a wide range of tire and wheel combinations.

The Strong Arm performance tubular control arms have been proven to outperform stamped OEM stock control arms from the moment they hit the streets. Precision engineering, significant geometry updates, and the use of stronger/high-tech materials have become the calling card of the Strong Arm control arms.

Manufacturing accuracy is achieved through precision CNC machinery, fixture welded to exacting tolerances. Ridetech’s Strong Arms bolt directly in the factory location with included new hardware for a quick and easy install.

Features:

Compatible with stock style coil springs and shocks or Ridetech StreetGrip springs & shocks

Tubular control arms add strength, style, and improved performance

Self-lubricating Delrin bushings reduce deflection and suspension bind

Increased caster dramatically improves handling and control

Adjustable ride height to fine-tune the stance

The Strong Arms’ geometry revisions offer a significant improvement in caster and camber curves, improving overall handling and control. These control arms allow enthusiasts to take full advantage of modern performance tires.

For more information on Ridetech’s latest releases or to catch up with the company’s technical pages and projects, visit them online at www.ridetech.com.