Loaded or Not: Roadmaster Active Suspension Benefits Your Ford F-150

By Andy Bolig August 30, 2021

Many of today’s pickup trucks are multi-use vehicles. With more doors, improved suspensions, and creature comforts galore, today’s trucks are far more than the utilitarian vessels of a few decades ago.

We’ve come to expect more from our heavy haulers. We want them to be able to haul as much as possible. But, as great as they are when tossing stuff in the back, we also want them to be tolerable when they’re not ladened with other stuff. Many times, finding that line between hauling capacity and a comfortable ride comes with a few trade-offs. An assessment of what you REALLY want will help identify those things you’ll likely need to tolerate.

There are many components designed to help increase the hauling capacity of your Ford F-150 pickup such as additional (helper) springs or even air-ride suspensions. While they do a great job of managing whatever you toss in the bed or hitch to your vehicle, they also make their presence known, even with an empty bed or hitch. That means your suspension will feel their influence–whether loaded or not.

The Roadmaster Active Suspension system features a uniquely designed, variable-rated-tension coil spring which engages the truck’s chassis proportionate to the weight that is being added or force applied.

That can be a huge issue if you drive your truck unburdened most of the time. What if there was a system that would contribute greatly to helping control squat once your truck is loaded, but throttle back proportionately as load decreases?

The folks at Roadmaster Active Suspension have created an alternative to the “always at eleven” type of suspension upgrades. The Roadmaster Active Suspension system features a uniquely designed, variable-rated-tension coil spring which engages the truck’s chassis proportionate to the weight that is being added or force applied. That means you get to enjoy that unloaded stock ride, while simultaneously adding that critical strength needed as you add weight to the bed or hitch.

As the leaf spring flattens out, the force increases on the RAS coil spring. This adds support as loads increase and diminish input as the suspension unloads.

Since the Roadmaster Active Suspension reacts in accordance with how much the rear leaf spring moves, it also actively helps control suspension travel when unloaded. RAS does this by absorbing any imperfections on the road. Actively working with the leaf springs in resisting bumps in the road, the RAS now counters excessive rebound of the leaf springs. This provides a much smoother ride as well as better load handling.

While the benefits are quite large, the installation of the Roadmaster Active Suspension is pretty straightforward. The entire system can be added to your heavy hauler in about an hour. When you consider the RAS is completely maintenance-free and comes with a five-year warranty. Check out Roadmaster Active Suspension’s website to see all the benefits a RAS can bring to your ride.

