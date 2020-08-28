ROUSH Performance Adds 2020 ROUSH Ranger to its Lineup

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff August 28, 2020

Today, for the first time ever, ROUSH Performance introduced the Ranger to its family with the release of its new 2020 ROUSH Ranger. The truck joins a lineup that includes a slew of performance Mustang, F-150, and Super Duty variations.

The 2020 ROUSH Ranger will be equipped with signature body components and suspension and performance upgrades, as well as interior treatments. ROUSH will also offer a list of available accessories for further customization.

“The 2020 ROUSH Ranger is our first mid-sized pickup truck and a project we’ve been excited about for a long time,” said Jack Roush Jr. “The Ranger is a great platform out of the factory, but we’ve taken it to the next level, giving it the performance and capabilities to make it an exceptional all-around vehicle on any terrain.”

The newest ROUSH is offered only in four-wheel-drive configuration, powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. The four-cylinder engine produces an impressive 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. ROUSH has given the truck a high-performance dual-tip cat-back performance exhaust system with “ROUSH” etched stainless steel tips, as well as a ROUSH/Fox performance suspension system. The suspension delivers a leveled stance, as well as on and off-road comfort and capabilities. General Tire 32-inch Grabber A/TX tires sit in all four corners wrapped around 18-inch satin black ROUSH wheels.

Complementing the wheel and tire combination are Magnetic Grey painted fender flares with integrated lighting. You’ll also note the signature grille with dual LED lights, custom red tow hooks, custom fender vent badges, ROUSH “R” puddle lamps, and a standard graphic package announcing the truck’s lineage. On the list of optional upgrades is an enhanced graphics package, which adds upper stripe and rocker stripe graphic upgrades, as well as an aluminum retractable bed cover, bed cargo manager, off-road utility kit, and chase rack with dual Rigid light bars.

Inside, ROUSH chose premium leather with quilted stitching and embroidered headrests, while WeatherTech floor liners keep the floor neat and clean (especially when adventure takes it off the beaten path). Serialized interior badges and custom “R” key fobs remind occupants that this is no ordinary Ranger. Optional center console vault and rear seat vault keep valuable belongings safe and secure while offering additional storage.

The all-new 2020 ROUSH Ranger starts at $12,750 over factory MSRP. It comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. What do you think of ROUSH’s newest vehicle? Let us know in the comments below!

Article Sources

Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874

More Sources

Rigid Industries
https://www.rigidindustries.com
(855) 760-5337

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

Loading