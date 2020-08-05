ROUSH Performance Offering 2020 ROUSH Super Duty Package

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Michigan (July 16, 2020) – ROUSH Performance has announced the release of its 2020 ROUSH Super Duty, which transforms Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks with ROUSH signature body components, chassis upgrades, and exclusive interior components. Select ROUSH accessories allow owners to build a truly unique workhorse that stands out from the rest.

The 2020 ROUSH Super Duty is offered for 2020 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks equipped with the 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbo-diesel V-8, producing 475- horsepower and 1,050-lb/ft of torque. The 2020 ROUSH Super Duty comes equipped with the high-performance ROUSH DPF-Back Exhaust System that increases airflow and delivers a powerful exhaust note.

To give this truck superior all-terrain capability and on-road comfort, the 2020 ROUSH Super Duty is equipped with the ROUSH/Fox 2.0 Suspension System. Preset with 2 inches of lift in the front that levels out the truck, this suspension features nitrogen-charged aluminum body coil-overs with tuned performance springs and 6061-T6 aluminum rear shocks with internal floating pistons.

Shock valving was developed specifically for the ROUSH Super Duty’s upgraded 20-inch satin black ROUSH Wheels and 35-inch General Tire Grabber AT/X tires. Also included are performance brake rotors that improve stopping power and safety while daily driving or towing.

Styling upgrades include a ROUSH signature grille with dual LED light bars, an aggressive front bumper cover, illuminated body-color fender flares, black fender badges, and ROUSH “R” puddle lamps. Several exterior graphics package options allow drivers to personalize the look of their ROUSH Super Duty.

Interior upgrades include a custom gauge cluster, ROUSH floor liners by WeatherTech, serialized interior badges, and custom “R” key fobs. The optional premium ROUSH leather package includes premium leather seats with contrast quilted stitching and headrests embroidered with the ROUSH logo. Other options include a ROUSH Console Vault, a ROUSH Aluminum Retractable Bed Cover, a Bed Cargo Manager, and a ROUSH Off-Road Utility Kit.

“The 2020 ROUSH Super Duty is our biggest, toughest truck yet,” said Jack Roush Jr. “The Super Duty is a great truck off the showroom floor, but we’ve designed the ROUSH Super Duty to maximize its performance and appearance — on the highway, on the trails, and even while towing or hauling.”

The 2020 ROUSH Super Duty starts at $14,900 over factory MSRP and comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. For more information on the 2020 ROUSH Super Duty or any other ROUSH Performance vehicles or components, visit ROUSHperformance.com.