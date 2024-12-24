The ultimate Mustang event is roaring into Galveston and the Greater Houston Area from April 24-27, 2025. With four days packed full of action, Mustang Week Texas, presented by LMR, is a must-attend for Ford enthusiasts and motorsport fans alike. From adrenaline-pumping drift shows to high-speed drag racing, this event has something for everyone. Here’s why you won’t want to miss it.

Mustang Week Mayhem: Drift Show Spectacle

The centerpiece of the event is Mustang Week Mayhem, an unforgettable night of tire smoke, precision slides, and roaring engines. Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson will tear up the track in a 20-minute drift demo that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there—live music, a stunning light show, roaring burnouts, and a fireworks finale will cap off the evening in unforgettable style.

Action-Packed Activities

Mustang Week Texas offers fans more than just a front-row seat to motorsport greatness. Attendees can jump into the action with:

Drift Demos & Ridealongs: Experience the thrill of professional drifting alongside Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson in the RTR Spec 5D Mustangs on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Drag Racing: Watch these Mustang icons swap their drifting skills for raw speed on Friday at Houston Motorsports Park.

Meet-and-Greets: Get up close and personal with Vaughn and Ben, grab autographs, take photos, and talk shop with the RTR team at multiple locations throughout the event.

Meet Vaughn Gittin Jr.: The Fun-Haver Extraordinaire

When it comes to Mustang legends, Vaughn Gittin Jr. is unmatched. Known for his fearless driving style and larger-than-life personality, Vaughn has earned his spot as a Formula Drift Champion and motorsport icon.

Vaughn has continued to dominate the motorsport world with wins in Formula Drift (2010, 2020) and an Ultra4 Racing Championship in 2021, proving his versatility behind the wheel.

At Mustang Week Texas, Vaughn will bring his signature style to the drift circuit, thrilling fans with every turn.

Ben Hobson: Drifting’s Rising Star

While Vaughn brings decades of experience, Ben Hobson brings fresh energy and determination to the RTR Drift Team. Starting in motocross, Ben transitioned to drifting in 2012 and quickly worked his way up the ranks.

After winning the Lonestar Drift Pro-Am in 2018, Ben secured his Formula Drift PROSPEC license and clinched the PROSPEC championship title in 2023 with multiple wins. Now competing in Formula Drift PRO, Ben is driving alongside Vaughn Gittin Jr. and James Deane in RTR’s lineup and promises to wow crowds at Mustang Week Texas.

RTR Vehicles RTR Vehicles will make a commanding presence at Mustang Week Texas with their lineup of cutting-edge Mustangs, designed for performance and style. Mustang RTR Spec 5-D Drift Cars: Equipped with a 900-horsepower Vortech Supercharged 5.0L Aluminator engine, these machines are built for one thing—domination on the drift circuit.

Mustang RTR Spec 3: A street-legal powerhouse featuring an 810-horsepower supercharged 5.0L V8, aerodynamic upgrades, and custom wheels.

Mustang RTR Spec 2: Perfect for precision and performance, this 486-horsepower Mustang is customizable with paint-to-sample options and RTR Tactical Performance Suspension components.

Mark Your Calendar

Whether you’re there for the jaw-dropping drift demos, high-speed drag races, or a chance to meet motorsport legends, Mustang Week Texas 2025, presented by LMR, delivers the ultimate Ford performance experience.

Join us April 24-27, 2025, in Galveston and the Greater Houston Area for an unforgettable weekend celebrating Mustang culture. For tickets and event details, visit www.mustangweek.com.

Don’t just watch the action—be part of it at Mustang Week Texas!