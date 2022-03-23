RTR Vehicles is ripped and ready to get back on the grid, with its most recent endeavor in the 2022 Formula Drift season being brought to you by America’s largest automotive parts store chain, AutoZone.

While AutoZone sponsored race events are nothing new, what is fresh this year is the driver behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD, as none other than BMX pro and YouTube powerhouse, Adam LZ, takes to the tarmac.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Adam LZ, below you’ll find a brief rundown on who he is, what he specializes in, and why RTR Motorsports has tapped this talented adrenaline junkie the chance to be a crucial component in their ever evolving automotive onslaught.

LZ started his career way back in 2009, documenting his international travels for his Adam LZ YouTube channel, which by this point has around 3.4 million subscribers. As he slowly but surely turned his skills behind the handlebars of a BMX bike into a means of making money, LZ garnered enough funds to build his first drift car in 2015. As donuts and pranks in parking lots evolved into sponsored race events, the now 26-year-old steadily grew into a talented drifter, eventually catching the eye of Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the rest of the RTR Motorsports team.

After Adam LZ officially made the RTR Vehicles stable his home in November of 2021, the multi-talented athlete wasted no time in getting his hands dirty training with veteran RTR Vehicles co-driver Chelsea DeNofa for the 2022 Formula Drift track season. Naturally, this was also done in preparation for all of the “fun-haver” shenanigans that are sure to take place outside of hot lap time, as LZ and Chelsea join RTR Vehicles icon Vaughn Gittin Jr. at various activities and demos.

While Vaughn has referred to Adam as a “ripper behind the wheel, and a true Fun-Haver,” it’s the fact that there will be a trio of Mustang RTR’s hitting the track and tearing-up drift events this year that really gets everyone’s pistons pumping.

As the Formula D “Rookie of the Year,” a lot of attention has been focused on Adam LZ, with Round 1: Streets of Long Beach on April 1-2 being his first ever competition with RTR Motorsports and AutoZone.

I’m excited to be partnering with RTR this year, and having the confidence of one of the most competitive cars and also having a well-oiled machine of a team of seasoned experts. This opportunity would not be possible without the support of AutoZone and it’s superior brand of products in my racecar. I can’t wait to put on a show for them and all of my fans! -Adam LZ

Further backing from automotive industry moguls Pennzoil, TYPE S, NGK/NTK, and OPTIMA Batteries have also provided LZ and the rest of the RTR Motorsports team with the support they need to tackle all eight rounds of the 2022 Formula Drift season. Naturally, this partnership is slated to expand to activations, sweepstakes, in-store promotions, and other fan-focused events nationwide throughout the span of 2022, as Adam’s motorsports are integrated into the Fun-Haver Tour.