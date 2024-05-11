Save Big With Classic Dash’s Spring Fling Sale

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner May 11, 2024

There’s no better time than right now to work on the project vehicle sitting in your garage. If you’re looking for gauges or replacement instrument panels, Classic Dash is here to help. Now through June 30, 2024, you can score a 15% discount on a variety of products during the Classic Dash “Spring Fling” sale.

Classic Dash has a massive catalog filled with GM, Mopar, and Ford parts for a variety of vehicles. If you need gauges, Classic Dash has a ton of those available as well. You can get both analog and digital gauges from Classic Dash that will fit in the company’s replacement instrument panels. These easy-to-install panels are made of a tough, UV-resistant ABS composite material that’s available in an array of finishes.

The Spring Fling sale tosses a nice discount towards Classic Dash customers that covers any dash panel the company has in its catalog. If you need gauges, the Spring Fling discount can be used on analog gauge packages from AutoMeter and Veethree. The instant 15% off code for the Classic Dash products is DASHCASH24. All of the details about how to claim the rebates and discounts associated with the Spring Fling sale can be found right here.

If you need to do some research and see what Classic Dash has available for your vehicle, you can visit the company’s website right here.

Loading