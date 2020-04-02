SCT And Bully Dog Performance Thrive In Wake Of EPA Sanctions

By Randy Bolig April 02, 2020

When it comes to tuning late-models and diesels, SCT and Bully Dog Performance are synonymous with making big power. One year ago, SCT became the focus of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which levied a hefty fine. But, fortunately for auto enthusiasts, the company kept vigilant while working with the EPA, and have some really good news.

According to a press release, “one year after settling with EPA, SCT and Bully Dog Performance have reported success in the first year of working under this agreement, showing that auto enthusiasts can enjoy aftermarket tuners and products that deliver performance and power without the legal headaches.”

SCT

Custom tuning is possible within the parameters dictated by the EPA. SCT and Bully Dog are at the forefront of building clean horsepower.

The company’s engineering teams aggressively worked within this compliance path by developing, testing, and modifying the way calibrations come to market. According to SCT, development, and testing have always been in the DNA of SCT and Bully Dog. With the compliance-focused team, it is being taken to a new level as a top priority.

“There is the stigma in the automotive-aftermarket industry that you cannot be clean and embrace compliance, and still make power and deliver enhanced performance,” said Derek Catterfeld, VP of vehicle engineering for SCT and Bully Dog. “We have taken that head-on and are proving that notion to be wrong. Great products and compliance can go hand-in-hand. This is the future: companies that ignore compliance are just creating legal problems for their customers.  As we move into this era, it’s exciting to be at the forefront and help craft the path that will become the industry standard.”

What does all this mean for enthusiasts? Can they have it all; more power while being compliant? According to SCT and Bully Dog, yes! The SCT and Bully Dog Performance brands continue in the pursuit of more clean and compliant performance on a variety of both gas and diesel applications. This includes the calibrations pre-loaded in the performance programmers as well as the Advantage Custom Tuning Software.

We congratulate SCT and Bully Dog on overcoming this obstacle and showing that persistence can help create a better product.

More Sources

Bully Dog
https://bullydog.com
(407) 776-2667
SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

