Season Three Of Speedway Motors’ “What Moves You” Podcast Has Begun

By Andy Bolig August 09, 2022

What if you could sit down and have lunch with those enthusiasts who build the iconic cars which set the standard for creativity, craftsmanship, and ingenuity? How would you like to have the ability to interview some of the most passionate auto enthusiasts from throughout the entire era of hot rodding?

While setting up a personal interview for everyone might be impossible, Speedway Motors has given every enthusiast access through its What Moves You podcast, now in its third production season.

Thanks to Speedway Motors, you can hear some of the most incredible stories straight from the mouths of those who have left their personal mark on the car culture. “Every car, builder, and driver has a story. Season One and Two of the ‘What Moves You’ podcast captured various stories ranging from everyday builders to icons in our industry, automotive journalists, and celebrities,” says Melissa Ward, director of marketing at Speedway Motors.

Steve Magnante shares his experiences with the Wilshire Shaker as well as his decades-long career in automotive publishing and entertainment.

Personalities such as “The Camfather” Ed Iskendarian, muscle car historian Steve Magnante, Mark Towle & Tony Quinones from Car Masters: Rust to Riches, and Galpin Speed Shop’s Dave Shuten sit down with podcast host Joe McCollough and relive the events and accomplishments which have defined the automotive world since the dawn of the hot rod era.

Back when the entire world was trying to figure out how to make horsepower, Ed Iskendarian was leading the way by grinding cams for some of the biggest names in racing.

You’ll also get the chance to hear from modern-day enthusiasts who have created their own niche in the automotive realm, whether a career at perfecting their craft or using today’s technology to create a successful YouTube channel.

Speedway Motors Podcast

Emily and Aaron Reeves share their experiences about what it takes to build a successful automotive YouTube channel.

Season Three is already underway and new episodes will be released every other week. Viewers will be treated to stories and insights from guests such as Emily and Aaron Reeves from Flying Sparks Garage, and Brian Limberg and Jess Gasper among others. For more information or to listen to episodes, click over to SpeedwayMotors.com/podcast. The podcast is also available to download through Apple, Spotify, and Google. Click or download an episode of Speedway Motors’ What Moves You podcast and spend a little time getting to know an icon of the automotive industry a little better. Feel free to bring a little snack, and don’t worry, you won’t have to share across the table.

