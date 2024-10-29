SEMA 2024 Preview: Toyo Tires to Showcase Custom Ford Icons

Get ready to witness the redefinition of American muscle. Toyo Tires is set to shake the ground at the 2024 SEMA Show with not one, but two builds of customized Ford vehicles that put performance and style into a new dimension. Toyo Tires Treadpass will feature a 1970 Ford Mustang and an aggressive 1966 Ford Bronco Sport customized by the skilled and talented hands at Tucci Hot Rods and RMD Garage.

The 1970 Ford Mustang by Tucci Hot Rods is definitely a finely-tuned restomod. Known for their attention to detail, Tucci Hot Rods takes the classic to the extreme in this creation. Let’s begin with what’s under the hood. Sitting snugly beneath that long hood is a cannon – a 5.4L Super Cobra Jet V8. But wait, there’s more. That’s just the beginning.

It has aero components with 3D printing, which they collaborated with a Ford OEM designer to give the car a cutting edge. To make sure that it handles like a dream, Forgeline AL308 wheels covered with Toyo Proxes R888RTM Tires will take care of the job. Its suspension comes from Griggs Racing, and its custom BMW Dravit Gray paint work has surely been made to stand out in a crowd of highly charged-muscle cars.

Let’s talk about the 1966 Ford Bronco Sport by RMD Garage. Ralph Holguin, is a man known for masterpieces that always bring classic looks together with a mind towards achieving modern performance. Their 1966 Ford Bronco Sport, for example, sits on 18×9 D-Town smoothies by Detroit Steel Wheels, aside from Toyo M655TM commercial grade off-on-road tires that can take it anywhere the trail leads.

Under the hood is a Ford Performance GEN 4X Coyote Motor, and this is the horsepower for your more adventurous drives. But it goes beyond performance as the exquisitely handcrafted work. These are just two of many high-powered Fords coming to SEMA 2024. Toyo is bringing 26 unique vehicles, all built with imagination and creativity – and innovation being brought to the forefront.

There are also pretty cool collaborations: pins, for example, are now designed in collaboration with Leen Customs, and fans will be able to vote on their favorite Treadpass vehicle to be featured in Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio in its very popular mobile game CSR Racing 2. If you want to know more about the additional details of these tires, you can visit their website by clicking here. Stand by to see these magical Ford builds and many others at the Toyo Tires Treadpass. It will spice your passion for automotive excellence.