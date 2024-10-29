SEMA 2024 Preview: Toyo Tires to Showcase Custom Ford Icons

evanderespolong
By Evander Long October 29, 2024

Get ready to witness the redefinition of American muscle. Toyo Tires is set to shake the ground at the 2024 SEMA Show with not one, but two builds of customized Ford vehicles that put performance and style into a new dimension. Toyo Tires Treadpass will feature a 1970 Ford Mustang and an aggressive 1966 Ford Bronco Sport customized by the skilled and talented hands at Tucci Hot Rods and RMD Garage.

1970 Ford Mustang by Tucci Hot Rods

The 1970 Ford Mustang by Tucci Hot Rods is definitely a finely-tuned restomod. Known for their attention to detail, Tucci Hot Rods takes the classic to the extreme in this creation. Let’s begin with what’s under the hood. Sitting snugly beneath that long hood is a cannon – a 5.4L Super Cobra Jet V8. But wait, there’s more. That’s just the beginning.

It has aero components with 3D printing, which they collaborated with a Ford OEM designer to give the car a cutting edge. To make sure that it handles like a dream, Forgeline AL308 wheels covered with Toyo Proxes R888RTM Tires will take care of the job. Its suspension comes from Griggs Racing, and its custom BMW Dravit Gray paint work has surely been made to stand out in a crowd of highly charged-muscle cars.

1966 Ford Bronco Sport by RMD Garage

Let’s talk about the 1966 Ford Bronco Sport by RMD Garage. Ralph Holguin, is a man known for masterpieces that always bring classic looks together with a mind towards achieving modern performance. Their 1966 Ford Bronco Sport, for example, sits on 18×9 D-Town smoothies by Detroit Steel Wheels, aside from Toyo M655TM commercial grade off-on-road tires that can take it anywhere the trail leads.

Under the hood is a Ford Performance GEN 4X Coyote Motor, and this is the horsepower for your more adventurous drives. But it goes beyond performance as the exquisitely handcrafted work. These are just two of many high-powered Fords coming to SEMA 2024. Toyo is bringing 26 unique vehicles, all built with imagination and creativity – and innovation being brought to the forefront.

2024 SEMA Show

There are also pretty cool collaborations: pins, for example, are now designed in collaboration with Leen Customs, and fans will be able to vote on their favorite Treadpass vehicle to be featured in Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio in its very popular mobile game CSR Racing 2. If you want to know more about the additional details of these tires, you can visit their website by clicking here. Stand by to see these magical Ford builds and many others at the Toyo Tires Treadpass. It will spice your passion for automotive excellence.

Article Sources

Toyo Tires
https://www.toyotires.com
(800) 442-8696

More Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298
Detroit Steel Wheels
https://detroitsteelwheel.com/

More Stories

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces Epic 2025 Schedule

Event News

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces Epic 2025 Schedule

SEMA 2024 Preview: Toyo Tires to Showcase Custom Ford Icons

News

SEMA 2024 Preview: Toyo Tires to Showcase Custom Ford Icons

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading