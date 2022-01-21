Shelby American Sharpens The F-150 Raptor’s Claws With 525 HP

From the moment Ford hatched the F-150 Raptor, it was a hit with truck fans on-pavement and off-road. It deftly balances capability on the roughest terrain and comfort on the way to the corner store. Last year Ford Performance updated the 2021-2022 truck with a five-link rear suspension, new FOX Live Valve internal bypass shocks, and more. Now, Shelby American is elevating that performance even higher with its Shelby Ford F-150 Raptor.

“The Ford F-150 Raptor and Shelby version of the truck have improved every year,” Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer Vince LaViolette said. “The latest Shelby Raptor boasts its best suspension system ever, new aluminum forged wheels on giant 37-inch off-road tires, functional off-road bumpers, and LED lighting for any occasion. It makes impressive power, can stay cool in the most severe environments and look handsome while doing it.”

Not only did Shelby imbue the Raptor with its signature style, but it upped the performance ante with improved power, handling, and refinement (see sidebar for full list). Working with the likes of Fox, Ford Performance, and Whipple, the company increased engine output by 75 horsepower courtesy of a free-flowing inlet tract, a larger intercooler, and a new calibration. To improve its off-road capabilities, Shelby adds a host of practical parts, like lights and bumpers, and adds 18-inch wheels, including two spares, fitted with BFGoodrich trail-ready tires.

“The Shelby Raptor has every creature comfort the new F-Series truck provides,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, added. “And it has the capabilities to back up its bold looks. From skimming sand dunes to maneuvering the asphalt jungle, it’s by far our most polished off-road truck to date.”

For those so inclined, the Shelby Ford F-150 Raptor pricing begins at $124,820 from select Tuscany and Ford dealers. These trucks carry a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty that includes the powertrain.