Shelby American Sharpens The F-150 Raptor’s Claws With 525 HP

From the moment Ford hatched the F-150 Raptor, it was a hit with truck fans on-pavement and off-road. It deftly balances capability on the roughest terrain and comfort on the way to the corner store. Last year Ford Performance updated the 2021-2022 truck with a five-link rear suspension, new FOX Live Valve internal bypass shocks, and more. Now, Shelby American is elevating that performance even higher with its Shelby Ford F-150 Raptor.
From skimming sand dunes to maneuvering the asphalt jungle, it’s by far our most polished off-road truck to date. — Gary Patterson, Shelby American
“The Ford F-150 Raptor and Shelby version of the truck have improved every year,” Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer Vince LaViolette said. “The latest Shelby Raptor boasts its best suspension system ever, new aluminum forged wheels on giant 37-inch off-road tires, functional off-road bumpers, and LED lighting for any occasion. It makes impressive power, can stay cool in the most severe environments and look handsome while doing it.”
Not only did Shelby imbue the Raptor with its signature style, but it upped the performance ante with improved power, handling, and refinement (see sidebar for full list). Working with the likes of Fox, Ford Performance, and Whipple, the company increased engine output by 75 horsepower courtesy of a free-flowing inlet tract, a larger intercooler, and a new calibration. To improve its off-road capabilities, Shelby adds a host of practical parts, like lights and bumpers, and adds 18-inch wheels, including two spares, fitted with BFGoodrich trail-ready tires.
“The Shelby Raptor has every creature comfort the new F-Series truck provides,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, added. “And it has the capabilities to back up its bold looks. From skimming sand dunes to maneuvering the asphalt jungle, it’s by far our most polished off-road truck to date.”
For those so inclined, the Shelby Ford F-150 Raptor pricing begins at $124,820 from select Tuscany and Ford dealers. These trucks carry a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty that includes the powertrain.
Shelby Ford Raptor F-150 Upgrades
Exterior
- Dual Intake Functional Fresh Air Shelby Baja Raptor Hood
- Power Steps With Rock Sliders And Lights
- Shelby Baja Raptor Striping And Side Graphics
- Shelby Painted Front Grille Insert with lighting
- Serialized Engine Plate And Dash Plaque
- Shelby Striping And Badging
- Front Bumper System
- Steel, Flat Black Front Bumper
- Tow Points & Air Flow Vents
- 30-inch Curved Led Light Bar
- Two 10-inch LED Driving Lights
- Rear Bumper System
- Steel, Flat Black Rear Bumper
- Two 10-inch LED Driving Lights
- Two LED Square Lights
- Bed Chase Rack System
- Steel, Flat-Black Chase Rack
- 50-inch, Power-Actuated Up/Down Led Light Bar
- Side Panels
- Full-Size Spare Wheel Mounts
Interior
- Shelby CSM Serial Number Interior And Engine Bay Plaques
- Shelby Leather Interior Upgrade
- Shelby Baja Raptor Embroidered Floormats
- Carbon Fiber Interior Accents
- Billet Racing Pedals
- Deep Tinted Windows
Performance
- Shelby V6 EcoBoost Performance Upgrade:
- Performance Intake With High-Flow Filter
- Shelby Oversized Air Intake Tube
- Performance Aluminum Intercooler
- One-Piece Heat Shield
- Shelby Proprietary Performance Tune, 525 Horsepower & 610 LB-FT
Post-Title-Only Performance Upgrades
- Shelby-Tuned Performance Exhaust
- BDS Suspension Lift
- Three-Year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty
Wheels & Tires
- 18-inch Shelby Raptor Alloy Wheels
- 37-inch BFG KM3 Mud Terrain Tires (Six Total)