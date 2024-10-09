With the latest generation of F-150 Raptors, Ford created the most potent, powerful Blue Oval off-road machines thus far. However, as anyone reading this knows, more is better. That’s where Shelby American comes to the party with its Shelby Baja Raptor packages for both the EcoBoost-powered Raptor and Carnivore-powered Raptor R.

“The name ‘Shelby’ has represented high performance to enthusiasts internationally for over 60 years,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Our new carefully engineered Shelby edition Ford Raptor trucks are another exciting page in our history and destined to continue our legacy worldwide.”

In 2013, Shelby began offering its own Raptor packages (see sidebar), and the latest versions sharpen the suspension with a FOX Live Valve system upgrade that smooths its on-road performance and delivers enhanced high-speed stability off the road. They are raised with a BDS suspension lift kit and fitted with 18-inch Shelby Raptor Flow forged wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires. Its engine is enhanced by 100 horsepower with a high-flow inlet system and a more efficient intercooler.

“We launched our first Shelby edition Ford Raptor not long after our founder Carroll Shelby passed away,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “As Carroll was personally involved in the direction of that V8-powered muscle truck, it was a tribute to his vision of a high-performance off-road companion to the Shelby GT500 Mustang. The truck was a great success, as was the more recent V6-powered Shelby edition Ford Raptor. For the 2024 model year, we are celebrating Shelby’s long off-road heritage with both a V6 and V8-powered Shelby Raptor, giving enthusiasts even more choices for their adventures.”

Not limited to the base truck, Shelby also offers a Baja upgrade for the Raptor R powered by a supercharged, 5.2-liter engine that cranks out 720 horsepower in factory form. This post-title package pumps up the power beyond 900 horsepower with a Borla exhaust and a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger.

“The Shelby edition of Ford’s fantastic 2024 F-150 Raptor hones the truck’s amazing capabilities for even more off-road fun,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer. “The V6 version of the Shelby Raptor is available with up to 550 horsepower and has a long list of features that will impress any enthusiast. And for the ultra-serious off-roader, the Shelby edition Raptor R boasts over 900 horsepower from the same engine that powered the recent generation Ford Shelby GT500.”

Making their public debut at 11 a.m. PST on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, the 2024 Shelby Baja Raptor packages are available for $61,995 for the base Raptor and $64,995 for the Raptor R, which is in addition to the price of the base trucks.