Shelby Sharpens F-150 Raptor’s Claws With 900HP Baja Package

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 09, 2024

With the latest generation of F-150 Raptors, Ford created the most potent, powerful Blue Oval off-road machines thus far. However, as anyone reading this knows, more is better. That’s where Shelby American comes to the party with its Shelby Baja Raptor packages for both the EcoBoost-powered Raptor and Carnivore-powered Raptor R.

“The name ‘Shelby’ has represented high performance to enthusiasts internationally for over 60 years,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Our new carefully engineered Shelby edition Ford Raptor trucks are another exciting page in our history and destined to continue our legacy worldwide.”

In 2013, Shelby began offering its own Raptor packages (see sidebar), and the latest versions sharpen the suspension with a FOX Live Valve system upgrade that smooths its on-road performance and delivers enhanced high-speed stability off the road. They are raised with a BDS suspension lift kit and fitted with 18-inch Shelby Raptor Flow forged wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires. Its engine is enhanced by 100 horsepower with a high-flow inlet system and a more efficient intercooler.

Shelby Baja Raptor

Riding on a BDS lift kit and 18-inch Shelby Raptor alloy wheels, the 2024 Shelby Baja Raptor is enhanced with a Shelby Baja Raptor hood with intake and extraction vents, a custom grille insert with LED lights, power running boards, and a host of other styling and performance enhancements. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“We launched our first Shelby edition Ford Raptor not long after our founder Carroll Shelby passed away,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “As Carroll was personally involved in the direction of that V8-powered muscle truck, it was a tribute to his vision of a high-performance off-road companion to the Shelby GT500 Mustang. The truck was a great success, as was the more recent V6-powered Shelby edition Ford Raptor. For the 2024 model year, we are celebrating Shelby’s long off-road heritage with both a V6 and V8-powered Shelby Raptor, giving enthusiasts even more choices for their adventures.”

For both the EcoBoost-powered Raptor and Carnivore-powered Raptor R models, Shelby American’s Baja Raptor post-title packages enhance the engine output of these trucks to 550 horsepower and 900-plus horsepower, respectively. They do so by opening up the inlet and adding an intercooler to the EcoBoost models while boosting the R-model with a Whipple 3.8-liter supercharger.

Not limited to the base truck, Shelby also offers a Baja upgrade for the Raptor R powered by a supercharged, 5.2-liter engine that cranks out 720 horsepower in factory form. This post-title package pumps up the power beyond 900 horsepower with a Borla exhaust and a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger.

Upgraded throughout, the Shelby Baja Raptors feature upgraded bumpers, light bars, leather seating, and more. It even carries two spare 18-inch Shelby Raptor wheels with 37-inch tires.

“The Shelby edition of Ford’s fantastic 2024 F-150 Raptor hones the truck’s amazing capabilities for even more off-road fun,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer. “The V6 version of the Shelby Raptor is available with up to 550 horsepower and has a long list of features that will impress any enthusiast. And for the ultra-serious off-roader, the Shelby edition Raptor R boasts over 900 horsepower from the same engine that powered the recent generation Ford Shelby GT500.”

Making their public debut at 11 a.m. PST on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, the 2024 Shelby Baja Raptor packages are available for $61,995 for the base Raptor and $64,995 for the Raptor R, which is in addition to the price of the base trucks. 

2024 Shelby Baja Raptor Mods

Exterior

  • Shelby by BDS suspension lift
  • SHELBY Baja Raptor hood with intake and extraction vents
  • Custom grille insert with LED lights
  • Power running boards w/ rock guard and entry lights
  • Front bumper system
  • Steel, flat black front bumper
  • Recovery points and airflow vents
  • 30-inch curved LED light bar
  • Two 10-inch LED driving lights
  • Rear bumper system
  • Steel, flat black rear bumper
  • Two LED square lights
  • Bed Chase Rack System
  • Steel, Flat Black Chase Rack
  • 50-inch Power Actuated Up/Down LED Light Bar
  • Side Panels
  • Full-Size Spare Wheel Mounts
  • Shelby Baja Raptor stripes and badges

Interior 

  • Billet racing pedals
  • Serialized dash plaque and engine plaque
  • Embroidered floor mats
  • Shelby full-leather seat re-covers with “Race Red” accents
  • Shelby Baja Raptor seat embroidery
  • Tinted windows (per state regulations)

Performance

  • SHELBY V6 EcoBoost 550-horsepower performance upgrade (not available for green states):
  • One-piece heat shield
  • Performance intake tube
  • Open air performance intake with high-flow filter
  • Performance aluminum intercooler

Wheels & Tires

  • 18-inch SHELBY Raptor Alloy Wheels with 37-inch premium mud terrain tires (six total)

Post-Title Performance Upgrade

  • Raptor R unique equipment (includes all other upgrades):
  • Shelby-tuned Borla performance exhaust
  • Shelby by Whipple 900-horsepower 3.8-liter supercharger system
  • Blower and intake manifold powder-coated Bengal Red

 

Article Sources

Shelby American
https://www.shelby.com
(310) 538-2914

More Sources

Borla Performance Industries
https://www.borla.com
(877) 462-6752
Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261
About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
