At HeadGames Motorworks, Dave Localio recently got his hands on something exciting: SI Valves’ new Gen-3 Ecoboost (or “Raptor” after the truck powered by the Gen-3 EcoBoost) valve. This isn’t just another valve — this collaboration was years in the making, and it addresses a problem that builders and performance enthusiasts have faced for far too long. Custom valves have always been an option, but they’re expensive and come with frustratingly long wait times. SI’s new valve changes the game, offering a high-performance, off-the-shelf solution for the Gen-3 EcoBoost engine that’s ready when you are.

When SI Valves approached HeadGames with the opportunity to work on the Raptor valve, Localio didn’t hesitate. As someone who’s been fabricating custom valves for years, he knew exactly what the market needed: a valve that could hold its own in demanding conditions without breaking the bank. Now, with the final product in hand, it was time to put the new valve through its paces, and see how it stacks up.

SI’s new valve doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, but instead refines it. It features a triple-groove lock system, much like OEM valves, making it easy to work with while offering improved reliability. One key difference? No sodium filling. While sodium-filled valves might shave off a little weight, they don’t handle high-power applications well and are prone to failure. SI’s choice to skip sodium in favor of durability under pressure is a win for anyone pushing big power numbers. The valve also has a thicker margin, which helps dissipate heat, keeping things cooler and safer during long runs.

During testing, Localio compared the SI valve against OEM valves and HeadGames’ own custom valves on the flowbench. The results? A bit surprising. The SI valve outperformed both in critical flow ranges, especially from initial lift to mid-range lift. Even with its heavier weight and OEM-inspired design, the SI valve didn’t just compete — it dominated. This consistency in airflow means builders can now rely on a product that delivers performance without the hassle of custom manufacturing.

HeadGames’ custom valve has always been popular for its undercut stem, which was designed to reduce weight and improve flow. However, during testing, this didn’t make as much of a difference as expected. The SI valve, with its slightly heavier build and smooth flow characteristics, came out on top. Localio noted that the back-cut design, while unconventional, played a big role in improving airflow. Initially, he had concerns about the ridged transition, but the numbers didn’t lie — the SI valve delivered where it mattered.

One of the biggest takeaways from this testing wasn’t just the valve’s performance, but its practicality. For years, HeadGames has been producing custom valves, but the process has always been time-consuming and costly. With the SI valve, Localio sees a chance to streamline operations while still delivering high-quality results. Moving forward, HeadGames will incorporate the SI valve into their cylinder heads, offering customers an affordable, reliable alternative to custom options.

Localio didn’t hold back his appreciation for SI Valves. Partnering with a company that trusted HeadGames’ expertise was a rewarding experience, and the result speaks for itself. This collaboration represents a big step forward for builders and enthusiasts who need performance they can depend on without the stress of custom orders.

For anyone curious about what’s next, this is just the beginning. Localio and the HeadGames team plan to keep testing the SI Valves, refining the process, and sharing updates along the way. If you’re in the market for a high-quality, off-the-shelf valve for your Gen-3 EcoBoost, the new SI valve might just be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Stay tuned — there’s more to come from HeadGames Motorworks.