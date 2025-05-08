SPE Teases Four-Digit Power From Tune-Free, Twin-Turbo S650

For owners of the latest Mustangs, the most frustrating facet of these cars is the lack of aftermarket tuning access. While Ford Performance tunes for naturally aspirated combos are on the way, currently, a supercharger with a companion tune is the only available choice. However, the clever crew at SPE Motorsport is teasing four-digit power from a 2024 Mustang GT boosted by its twin-turbo S650 kit.

“Everybody knows that there isn’t proper tuning for these cars available from a flashing standpoint,” Dan Synder, of SPE Motorsport, teased. “There are other options. There are a lot of other things that we’re currently working on.”

Though there appears to be some sort of OBD-II interface in the 2024 Mustang GT during one of the videos, one of SPE’s video descriptions promises: “SPE Motorsport has figured out how to make power with the current gen Mustangs,” and “Twin-Turbo Kit, no tuning necessary. Coming soon.”

SPE developed a mid-mount twin-turbo kit for all S550 and S650 Mustang V8s, and the turbos feature innovative scavenger sumps that thwart leakage associated with some turbo systems. Though SPE hasn’t shared how it achieved this feat, its videos show the combination delivers 20 pounds of boost, which yields an impressive 1,012.40 horsepower and 844.60 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels on the company’s Dynocom chassis dyno.

If this is how much this twin-turbo S650 Mustang makes out of the gate, we can’t wait to see how far the platform can go with turbocharging. It also stands to reason that the more rugged Dark Horse engine internals can support even higher boost and more power, so we really look forward to seeing one of those boosted by twins.