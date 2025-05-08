SPE Teases Four-Digit Power From Tune-Free, Twin-Turbo S650

SPE Teases Four-Digit Power From Tune-Free, Twin-Turbo S650

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 08, 2025

For owners of the latest Mustangs, the most frustrating facet of these cars is the lack of aftermarket tuning access. While Ford Performance tunes for naturally aspirated combos are on the way, currently, a supercharger with a companion tune is the only available choice. However, the clever crew at SPE Motorsport is teasing four-digit power from a 2024 Mustang GT boosted by its twin-turbo S650 kit.

“Everybody knows that there isn’t proper tuning for these cars available from a flashing standpoint,” Dan Synder, of SPE Motorsport, teased. “There are other options. There are a lot of other things that we’re currently working on.”

Dan Snyder of SPE Motorsport recently teased a twin-turbo S650 GT that put down four-digit horsepower without requiring a traditional flash tune.

Though there appears to be some sort of OBD-II interface in the 2024 Mustang GT during one of the videos, one of SPE’s video descriptions promises: “SPE Motorsport has figured out how to make power with the current gen Mustangs,” and “Twin-Turbo Kit, no tuning necessary. Coming soon.”

SPE developed a mid-mount twin-turbo kit for all S550 and S650 Mustang V8s, and the turbos feature innovative scavenger sumps that thwart leakage associated with some turbo systems. Though SPE hasn’t shared how it achieved this feat, its videos show the combination delivers 20 pounds of boost, which yields an impressive 1,012.40 horsepower and 844.60 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels on the company’s Dynocom chassis dyno.

On the company’s Dynocom chassis dyno, the twin-turbo S650 inhaled 20 pounds of boost and produced a whopping 1,012.40 horsepower and 844.60 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

If this is how much this twin-turbo S650 Mustang makes out of the gate, we can’t wait to see how far the platform can go with turbocharging. It also stands to reason that the more rugged Dark Horse engine internals can support even higher boost and more power, so we really look forward to seeing one of those boosted by twins.

 

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SPE Teases Four-Digit Power From Tune-Free, Twin-Turbo S650

News

SPE Teases Four-Digit Power From Tune-Free, Twin-Turbo S650

New Ford GT Documentary Picks Up Where Ford vs. Ferrari Left

Features

New Ford GT Documentary Picks Up Where Ford vs. Ferrari Left

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading