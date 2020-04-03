Spring Savings – Great Deals On Tons Of Parts!

With racing events and car shows on a temporary halt and time at the disposal of many, a plethora of enthusiasts are turning their focus to preparing and double-preparing for the season and the summer ahead. Others are pulling the tarp off their neglected projects to give them some much-needed attention. Regardless of where you are in your preparations for ripping up the concrete this year, a host of leading brands are extending some serious savings to you this spring, making it more affordable than ever to get the parts you need to stock up or build-up your ride.

Here are a few of the current savings being offered, and if we come across others, we’ll be sure to share ‘em with you!

FuelTech

The renowned electronic fuel injection manufacturer is offering new-season deals across its entire lineup, with as much as $450 in savings on everything from its FT series ECU’s, FTSpark ignition boxes, injector drivers, wiring harnesses, and more. In addition, all orders over $250 ship free.

Torque converter manufacturer ProTorque is offering a multi-faceted sale on its many products, with 10% off across the board. ProTorque’s ad states:

Just like the good ol’ USA where our parts are proudly made, we’re offering RELIEF PACKAGES for our customers and STIMULUS INCENTIVES on converters, flexplates, and more! We all need to keep the economy moving, so why not get ahead with your project at the same time?

1) STREET MUSCLE PACKAGE

$965 regular price – $200 “relief” = $765 TOTAL!

2) PRODRIVE PACKAGE

$1,285 regular price – $250 “relief” = $1,035 TOTAL!

3) BULLET RACE PACKAGE

$1,685 regular price – $300 “relief” = $1,385 TOTAL!

4) RACE PACKAGE

$2,385 regular price – $400 “relief” = $1,985 TOTAL!

S&W Race Cars

A one-stop-shop for chassis components and accessories, is extending a 15% off offer on two of its motor plate kits through the duration of the nationwide quarantine. This includes S&W’s Standard Motor Plate Combo Kit For Door Car (Part# COMBO-KIT-4) and its Profiled Motor Plate Combo Kit For Door Car (Part# COMBO-KIT-3). The savings is available on phone orders only by calling 1-800-523-3353 and using promo code POWER”.

Competition Products, which distributes a vast array of engine and racecar-building components from an equally wide array of manufacturers, is continuing its weekly and daily sales programs. Customers can sign up for the company’s e-mails, which include weekly sales and its once-a-week 24-hour sales events. Its ongoing and daily specials can also be found here and here. You can sign up for the e-blast HERE.

Nitrous Express

NX has you covered for all of your nitrous needs and is offering free shipping on all online orders over $99 for a limited time. Simply place an order online at nitrousexpress.com and select the free shipping option during the checkout process to save big. The discount will be available through the end of April and applies to both NX and Snow Performance products.

Silver Sport Transmissions

In an effort to keep its employees working and provide as much economic relief as possible to Silver Sport Transmission (SST) customers, the powers that be have decided to offer an unprecedented 10-percent off all TREMEC transmission kits, and 8-percent off all A41 automatic overdrive transmission kits from now till the end of April. At this moment, SST is shipping and operating at maximum capacity and they don’t plan on slowing down.

In the words of CEO, Jack Silver, “this too shall pass, and just like you, we’re itching to get back to our normal lives filled with car shows, road trips, and all the other joys of life that we took for granted. We hope our transmission stimulus plan can give you something to look forward to while we’re stuck at home. In a few weeks when life has returned to normal, we hope your new transmission will bring you a lot of new adventures and fun times with friends. We appreciate you and wish the best for you and your family’s health.”

To find out more about this great deal, click here or call (844) 609-8187

Total Cost Involved

Are you looking for a new subframe for your Nova or Camaro? Maybe need a complete chassis for your Chevelle or Impala? Total Cost Involved (TCI) wants to help you get through these tough times with a great discount on the chassis/suspension parts you need.

Until April 30, TCI is giving enthusiasts 15-percent off all products. What’s more, this stimulus package even offers free shipping on suspension packages. To get your project support from Total Cost Involved, click here or call (800) 984-6259.

Yokohama Tires

If your daily needs new sneakers, Yokohama Tire is having an annual spring rebate promotion. From now through April 30, consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

“The spring rebate is a great promotion for consumers because it includes a variety of products from our ADVAN, GEOLANDAR and AVID lines,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “It features all our GEOLANDAR tires, including the brand-new GEOLANDAR G058, which is designed for crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans, as well as the award-winning GEOLANDAR X-AT, an extreme all-terrain tire made for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps.”

Other tires included in the spring rebate are the award-winning ADVAN Apex, an ultra-high-performance tire that has fitments for a large selection of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles, and American muscle cars. Also, the AVID Ascend LX is included. It is an all-season premium touring tire for mainstream passenger cars, minivans, and crossovers.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found by clicking here.

EFI University

Knowledge is power, right? Why waste time watching TV when you could be advancing your knowledge of the automotive sciences with EFI University‘s online training programs. “We at EFI University want to continue giving back to the racing community by helping folks advance their knowledge through our online programs,” says Ben Strader. “From now until the pandemic danger passes, we’re offering 10% off all our online training (excluding Cobb Access Port Training).

To take advantage of the offer, simply add the courses you’d like to watch to your shopping cart at EFI101.c0m and use coupon code “Covid19” to have the discount applied.

Total Seal

Total Seal Piston Rings is offering a 20-percent-off “Racer Relief” promotion through April 30, 2020. They are offering 20-percent off of all ring sets, and special pricing on their new gas-ported CR ring sets. Additionally, every order will be entered into a weekly drawing for a Total Seal hat. The offer is good via phone or email orders only, so either call 800-874-2753 or email [email protected] and mention the promo code “20.”

Canton Racing Products

When it comes to fluid control systems — be it oil pans, coolant reservoirs, or something completely custom you’ve dreamt up, Canton Racing Products has you covered. And now, you can save 15-percent off of Canton’s entire catalog, too. “Canton Racing Products is here to support your car projects and help you make the most of this time,” says Canton’s Mike Zeranski. “For the month of April, if you place an online order from the CantonRacingProducts.com website and use the Coupon Code “PowerHat15″ we are offering 15-percent off and a free Canton Racing Hat with your order.”

Holley Performance Products

Holley is running a number of specials currently. The most immediately helpful is that through the end of April, anything ordered from the Holley website will include free shipping. Additionally, Holley is running a giveaway sweepstakes to win a 427 cubic-inch twin-supercharged LS engine. Entry is free and can be completed HERE.

Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels

The drag-race and performance tire giant has announced a reward program on many of its popular tires, available to any customer purchasing a set of tires during the months of April and May. the reward pro0gram applies to Mickey Thompson ET Drag, Pro Bracket Radial, ET Street S/S, ET Street R and ET Street R Bias drag tires — purchases made between April 1 and May 31, 2020 will earn you a $50 prepaid card.

“The 2020 drag tire reward is our only reward of the year, so drag racers looking for the ultimate traction and performance need to act quickly,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “Get your season off to a fast start with this $50 special offer.”

Reward requests can be submitted at mickeythompsontires.com/dragrewards or by mail using the official entry form found online. Mailed requests must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2020.

Nitrous Outlet

Nitrous Outlet is offering its very own economic stimulus package. From now through the end of April 2020, you can use the code STIM10 to take 10-percent off all Nitrous Outlet brand products. It doesn’t matter if you need a nitrous kit, accessory pack, or a progressive controller, it’s all 10-percent off. Remember, use code STIM10 at checkout, and you must be logged in to use the discount code.