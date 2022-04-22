Stolen Ford Found Swimming With the Fishes

By James Elkins April 22, 2022

It’s never a good feeling to find out that your truck was stolen. After all, the majority of owners use their truck as a tool to perform various work and home tasks. The loss of this tool results in a search for a new vehicle that can compete with the old one, without the downfalls of higher payments. In today’s world, this would be even more difficult as a shortage of vehicles to choose from plagues the industry. These stolen trucks are usually not recovered, but occasionally they do resurface in the most random of places.

A fisherman in Lake Jackson, Texas noticed something strange when he was looking through his Garmin Livescope camera. Located 20-feet below his boat wasn’t the fish he was hoping to put on his dinner plate, but rather what appeared to be a truck. Knowing that this simply wasn’t a case of forgetting where someone had parked, he called in some expert divers to inspect his underwater findings. The divers were able to locate the vehicle with limited visibility and saw that it was indeed a Ford F-150.

Stolen

After being plucked from the murky water by a towing and hauling company, the truck was inspected for a vehicle identification number. Through the VIN they were able to find out the truck was last registered in Rusk, Texas. In 2014, the truck was reported stolen and had not been seen since. Thankfully, there was no sign of any human remains in the cab.and it appears to be a joyride turned hide-a-truck.

While this is not a stolen 1967 Shelby Mustang, it was still someone’s property and hopefully they can now stop eyeing up every black 10th generation F-150 they encounter. As for the fish found squatting in the bed of the truck, he’ll have to find a new home, let just hope it’s not in another stolen vehicle.

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

