Supercharge Your Ride With The BatteryMINDer Plus

When it comes to keeping your project car running at its best, a high-quality battery maintainer is often an overlooked but crucial component. That’s where the BatteryMINDer PLUS from Performance Distributors shines. This 3-in-1 charger, maintainer, and conditioner is specifically designed to optimize the performance and lifespan of all 12-volt lead-acid batteries, making it perfect for the diverse power needs of just about any project.

One of the biggest killers of batteries is when sulfating occurs. This is a process where sulphate particles build up on the lead plates, reducing capacity and overall battery health. The BatteryMINDer PLUS fights this with its patented high-frequency pulse technology, safely dissolving any sulfating buildup to keep your batteries performing like new.

Whether you’re working on a single vehicle or have a whole collection of projects, the BatteryMINDer PLUS has you covered. It can handle one to five batteries at a time, ensuring they’re always fully charged but never overcharged, which can be damaging. The unit continuously monitors the battery’s status, providing only the current needed to maintain peak charge.

We can all admit that our projects tend to spend more time on jackstands than they do on the road. That’s where the BatteryMINDer PLUS really proves its value. It eliminates the need to add water to maintenance-type batteries during long storage periods, saving you hassle and ensuring your batteries are ready to go when you are. Plus, with its weatherproof circuitry and ability to operate safely in extreme temperatures, you can count on the BatteryMINDer PLUS to keep your batteries in top shape no matter the conditions.

Don’t let a dead battery hold you back from getting your project on the road. The BatteryMINDer PLUS is a cost-effective and reliable solution for maintaining your batteries, giving you the peace of mind to focus on the fun stuff—tuning, modifying, and enjoying your ride.