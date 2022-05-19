Supercharged 7.3-Liter Godzilla Engine Goes Full Tilt On Dyno

Who doesn’t love a good engine dyno video? Add in the details of the build and what products were used to get the engine into its final form, and you have a complete package! Well, this engine dyno video comes courtesy of Harrop Superchargers. They had originally dynoed a 7.3-liter Godzilla engine completely unopened with only 19 psi from its TVS2650 supercharger. This resulted in a solid 1,015 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque on e85. Now they’ve made some major changes to the engine and went back to the dyno to get the fuel curve correct and properly tuned to see what numbers the engine dyno would spit out.

Instead of checking to see how stout Ford Motor Company made the 7.3-liter engine, they decided to see how much power it can make when properly built. The engine now has revised internals, including stronger rods, piston, camshafts, and valve springs. While these items were all replaced to handle the boost, the factory crankshaft remained in place. Harrop did machine an extra keyway into the crankshaft snout that alleviates relying on a single bolt to hold it in place. The smaller throttle body was replaced with a Harrop 115mm unit allowing more air to stream through. An ATI balancer was utilized and a small port job was done to blend the sharp edges off. While the factory Ford oil pump was a perfect design it did cause problems with fitment and so Harrop swapped in an external oil pump.

For those too impatient to listen to the engine build, you can skip ahead to the 4:36 mark and allow your ear drums to bask in the glory of a 7.3-liter Godzilla engine at full tilt. The results came back at 1,317 horsepower and 1,158 lb-ft of torque. A major jump from the unopened engine and supercharger combination. The use of a FuelTech ECU allowed Harrop to fine tune the fuel curve and make great power without sacrificing any power on the bottom end. It was a win-win situation as we got to hear this beast on the engine dyno and Harrop got to display their skills producing fantastic products.