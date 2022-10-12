Take Advantage Of A Spooky Deal From Total Cost Involved

It’s October, the weather is cooling down, and if you want the coolest Halloween treat this year, check out the latest deal from Total Cost Involved (TCI). If you are ready to finally swap out the outdated and possibly worn-out chassis under your hot rod, here’s the deal of the year.

Since 1974, Total Cost Involved has been a leading provider of American-made classic car suspension parts for street rodders, hot rodders, and muscle car enthusiasts nationwide. What originally started as the passion of Founder and President Ed Moss, has grown into a full team of experienced engineers, machinists, and technical sales advisors.

Anyway, TCI is having a Supernatural Suspension Sales package that is running through October. All month, select purchases will qualify for a 10-percent discount as well as flat-rate shipping on select suspension packages. If that’s not really a benefit you can sink your claws into, then you can take advantage of $500 toward chassis upgrades.

Featured packages include ’35 through ’41 Ford, ’63 through ’87 C10 truck, ’64 1/2 through ’70 Mustang, ’62 through ’72 Nova, and complete universal suspensions. Select your vehicle type to browse monthly deals and specials for discounts on complete classic car and truck parts and packages.

When you purchase your new chassis, you get peace of mind as the Dual Warranty offers a lifetime warranty of TCI-manufactured products and a six-year or 60,000-mile warranty on wear items like bushings, certain shocks and coilovers, and more. A complete list can be found on the TCI website. This is possibly the best warranty in the classic car and truck industry.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, don’t worry. A quick call to (800) 984-6259 will get you in touch with their seasoned staff who can help you find the parts you need or answer questions about your current build.

And just to throw a simple pun out there, waiting any longer could be a grave mistake.