The 2024 Carlisle Ford Nationals Celebrates The Y-Block And Car Clubs

Carlisle Events has been going strong since 1974 and created numerous iconic automotive gatherings. The 2024 Carlisle Ford Nationals is going to be celebrating some big milestones with its 70 years of the Y-Block and 30 years dedicated to car clubs features at this year’s event.

The show starts each day at 7 AM daily at the Carlisle Ford Nationals. This year, the National Parts Depot Showfield will be abuzz with excitement as it hosts a special Y-Block Reunion. From 1954 to 1964, Ford’s Y-Block engine dominated the V8 market, becoming a staple in Fords and Mercurys of the era and supplanting the Flat Head as the engine of choice for enthusiasts.

Showgoers can look forward to an impressive display tent on the north side of the grounds, showcasing a curated selection of these iconic Fords. Additionally, modern Ford aficionados will delight in two new Showfield classics dedicated to RTR vehicles. RTR owners, known for their unique taste and appreciation for engineering excellence, will now have dedicated classes – Class 190 for all RTR Mustangs and Class 195 for all other RTR vehicles/non-Mustang models.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals will pay tribute to “Charter” car clubs that have been an integral part of the event since its inception in 1995. This special ceremony, scheduled for Friday, May 31 at the stage and will honor the dedication and passion of these longstanding enthusiasts and clubs.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals promises to be the ultimate destination for Ford enthusiasts, with a lineup of exciting displays, club honors, and previously announced themes. Whether you’re showcasing your vehicle in a featured display or participating in the Showfield, there’s something for every Ford enthusiast to enjoy.

Registration for the Showfield is now open. For comprehensive event details, ticket purchases, and more, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.