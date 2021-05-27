The Annual Street Machine Nationals Hits Du Quoin June 4-6, 2021

After first being rescheduled in 2020, then completely canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Street Machine Nationals is set to make a triumphant return to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds on Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6, 2021. Billed as a “muscle car party,” a “picnic of power,” and a “horsepower vacation.” No matter what catchphrase you use, the Street Machine Nationals is easily the biggest automotive industry draw to Southern Illinois.

Geared toward the hot rod, muscle car, street machine, and street truck enthusiasts, the Du Quoin event hosts some of the most unique and one-of-a-kind vehicles in the world.

In addition to featuring stunning high-performance street machines from coast to coast, participants can take part in the Continental Tire Burnout Contest and the Dyno Challenge, showing off the true performance of their vehicles. The Continental Tire Cruise Route will also be available during show hours for participants to show off their rides in a traditional cruise setting.

Many enthusiasts judge a car event by the swap meet at the facility. The Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals has always satisfied those enthusiasts looking for vintage or rare parts. Again this year, the Egyptian Antique Auto Club will be hosting the swap meet with vendors offering used auto parts, tools, cars, and automotive collectibles.

Elder’s 1969 Daytona Debut

Wally Elder, who 30 years ago debuted a 1969 Dodge Daytona at the Street Machine Nationals will be in attendance. As part of Pro Street Alley, Elder will debut yet another 1969 Daytona that he has been building.

The Performance Marketplace will feature industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products, and services, with many vendors offering special “Show-Only” pricing.

Numerous Pro-Judged Awards will be handed out in a variety of categories during the Street Machine Nationals as part of the Show-N-Shine Awards, including the new Modern Muscle Award for vehicles from the year 2000 and newer.

For more information on the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals, to purchase tickets and/or to register a vehicle, visit www.streetmachinenationals.net.