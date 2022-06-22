The Best Broncos Of The 2022 Carlisle Ford Nationals

The Ford Bronco is one of the most popular SUVs ever created, and throughout its history has remained a favorite among off-road enthusiasts all over the world. It all began on August 11, 1965, when the Ford Motor Company Vice President and Ford Division General Manager Don Frey introduced the Ford Bronco by saying the company was adding another “pony” to the stable to join its big brother, the Mustang. The Ford Bronco became the first automobile to be specifically referred to as a “Sports-Utility Vehicle.” An American classic was born. At Carlisle Ford Nationals we found the best Broncos on the premises.

Ford Bronco Power

First-generation Broncos (1966 to 1977) were rudimentary by today’s standard, but they were tough. They were so tough that off-road racing legend Bill Stroppe built one into a race car and won the 1967 Riverside Four-Wheel Drive Grand Prix. Stroppe-built Broncos went on to victories at the 1968 Mint 400 and the 1968, 1969, 1971, and 1972 Baja 1000.

Those first Broncos came standard will four-wheel-drive, a three-speed manual transmission, and a 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine that delivered 105 horsepower. A 289 cubic-inch V-8 was an option, bumping up the Bronco’s power ratings to the top of the SUV field at the time with a whopping 200 hp. Successive generations of the Bronco would get larger in size, and get more power from 351 cubic-inch Windsor V8 rated as high as 290 hp.

Today, the all-new Ford Bronco two door and four-door 4x4s are just a tough as the original, but with a lot more off-road capability and power under the hood. The 2022 Ford Bronco comes with a multi-terrain-selectable four-wheel-drive system, seven-speed automatic transmission, and a choice of two turbocharged engines. The 2.7-liter V-6 is the larger of the two and can produce as much as 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. A Bronco Raptor is also now available with a 3.0-liter V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford Bronco Carlisle Summit

The reintroduction of the Bronco nameplate to the Ford vehicle lineup in 2021 heralded the return of the beloved Ford Bronco with a sixth-generation Bronco two-door and first-ever Bronco four-door model. It’s only fitting that the 2022 Carlisle Ford Nationals offered a special exhibit area called “Bronco Summit” set aside for this classic Ford SUV.

Carlisle Events has been producing automotive gatherings at the Carlisle Pennsylvania Fairgrounds since 1974. This year’s event (June 3-5) set an all-time high of 3,454 registered show vehicles, setting a record for the largest car show ever produced by Carlisle Events.

With so much to choose from, it was easy to find some of the best Ford Broncos among the beautifully built or restored classic first-generation (1966 to 1977) Ford Broncos. We also spotted some sparkling specimens of later-model Ford Broncos during the show. Check out more awesome Ford Broncos seen at the 2022 Carlisle Ford Nationals in the gallery below.