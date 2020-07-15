The Legend Lives On: Saleen Announces “Big Oly” Ford Bronco

By David Chick July 15, 2020

By now, you’re no doubt aware that the 2021 Ford Bronco is coming soon. While you’re figuring out which “project” to sell or dealership you’ll have to haggle with to get one, Saleen just announced this incredible Bronco package called “Big Oly,” a tribute to racing legend Parnelli Jones and the Bronco he raced back in the 1970s.

Jones and the Bronco were consecutive Mexican 1000 champions in 1972 and 1973, and the vehicle sported some ahead-of-its-time modifications. It used an all-tube chassis, a mid-engine design, and a wing on the roof to optimize downforce. Few vehicles before or since had such a massive impact on off-road racing, and this Saleen Bronco is a salute to that heritage.

The original "Big Oly" driven by Parnelli Jones. It won the 1972 and 1973 Mexican 1000 (nowadays Baja 1000) races.

Details on it are slim, but it’s clear from the pictures that Saleen wants it to remain capable. Based on these, we can see KC HiLiTES lighting, including pod lights and a bumper-mounted light bar aiming forward. The suspension is reworked to fit King coilovers, so that will mean thicker, boxed control arms, a beefier steering system, and custom-made trailing arms. The wheels appear to be the famous Method 101s and converted to beadlocks, while the tires are 37-inch mud-terrains.

The spare tire is still mounted on the rear (as it should be), but is now reinforced with a cage. The fenders look more flared than normal, covering more of the tire and giving plenty of clearance to the tires. And of course, a custom wrap or paint job harkens back to the famous Big Oly livery.

There’s a lot we don’t know yet about the Saleen Bronco, like price point, launch date, or interior renderings. But based on what we see here, it’s enough to drool over! What do you think of this Saleen announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

