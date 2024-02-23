This TANKS Inc. Wiring Kit Will Improve Your Fuel System’s Safety

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner February 23, 2024

If you’re making upgrades or changes to your fuel system, it might be time to look over its wiring as well. Older fuel systems might be using inadequate wiring and that can lead to trouble. TANKS Inc. can make fuel system wiring easier and safer with its Fuel Pump Safety Switch and Relay Wiring Kit.

A fuel pump can’t provide its advertised level of flow without being fed the proper voltage. The fuel pump’s life span can also be reduced if there is a voltage issue. So, that’s why you’ll always want to check over the wiring going to your fuel pump, especially if it’s using any of the OEM wiring harness.

TANKS Inc. can improve your fuel system safety measures with this Fuel Pump Safety Switch and Relay Wiring Kit. The kit will make sure the pump is getting the correct voltage at all times, this will prevent voltage drops that can damage a pump. TANKS Inc. also has designed this wiring kit to include an oil pressure safety switch that will kill the fuel pump if the engine loses oil pressure.

This Fuel Pump Safety Switch and Relay Wiring Kit from TANKS Inc. comes with everything you need for installation. Each kit has a 50 amp relay with socket and pigtail, 30 amp circuit breaker, wiring, NPT fittings, and oil pressure safety switch included. You’ll also get all of the terminals and mounting hardware you’ll need for most applications.

So, if you’re working on a vehicle’s fuel system make sure to give the wiring a second look. You can then pick up one of these Fuel Pump Safety Switch and Relay Wiring Kits right here on the TANKS Inc. website.

Article Sources

Tanks Inc
https://www.tanksinc.com/
(877) 596-3842
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading