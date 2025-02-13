The FordMuscle Network

This Twin-Turbo Classic Coupe Inspired By The Hoonicorn Looks Rad

evanderespolong
By Evander Long February 13, 2025

California-based shop Restomod Mustangs recently completed a twin-turbo Ford Mustang project. They transformed a classic 1965 Ford Mustang fastback into a twin-turbocharged beast. The inspiration behind this project was from Ken Block’s famous “Hoonicorn.

This particular build, however, maintains a balance between show and go. “We wanted something inspired but still that you could show, take to shows, enjoy, cruise it, but then have it be reliable and then still get on it and have a lot of fun,” Dave from Restomod Mustangs explained.

This Ford Mustang features a 401-cubic-inch small-block Windsor engine at its core wearing two 72mm turbos. The setup produces approximately 600 horsepower at the wheels.

The car’s exterior presents many fiberglass components. The front end, including fenders, flares, spoiler, and hood, are all made from this lightweight material. A set of custom racing flares completes the exterior aesthetic.

The body is finished in a deep House of Kolor Brandy Wine and was applied over a silver base coat. “First, I see red,” said Sean from Autotopia LA, “but then it changed so much as the sun hit it.”

Inside the car, the Mustang receives a race-inspired treatment. The dashboard is shaved and smoothed, and the transmission tunnel is exposed and bead-rolled. Occupants will also find Corbeau seats, a digital dash, and a modern sound system. Despite the extensive modifications, the car retains air conditioning.

Restomod Mustangs typically complete their project builds within 12 months, but due to various factors, this project requires two years. They had to work out production issues and navigate a shop move during the process. “This one, because it was a first-time production, we had to work out a lot of kinks,” Dave explained.

The owner, who resides in Florida, has yet to drive this car, but it is now ready for delivery out of state. “Most all of our clients are in Texas, Florida, or out of the country,” Dave said.

“The owner’s going to be stoked,” Sean said of this successful car project. Even though Dave hasn’t met the owner of this finished twin-turbo Ford Mustang project, he is excited to ship it to the owner and take on another project.

 

