ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On 

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.

That’s right, ThorSport Racing has confirmed their return to Ford for the NASCAR Truck 2023 season, along with putting Hailie Deegan in the driver’s seat. Deegan will be joining an already stout team of drivers. As Deegan will be in the No. 13 Ford, Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, and Ben Rhodes will be piloting the No. 66, No. 88, and the No. 99 Ford trucks.

Changing teams is always a tremendous challenge for the drivers and puts a lot of pressure on them to perform at their best. However, Deegan has shown her ability to not only switch teams, but also switch motorsports and remain composed. She has 46 career Truck Series starts under her belt, boasts three top 10 finishes with the highest being a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022. All these accomplishments at only 21 years old. Her aggressive driving style makes her an exciting racer on the track and a serious contender for the podium.

Broadcasting will be live on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. So make sure to tune in for an action-packed afternoon and see how Hailie Deegan does in the first race of her 2023 season. We’ll be excited to see what ThorSport Racing’s team of drivers can pull off in the first race.