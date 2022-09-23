Trim Awards Presented by TMI Products

Every year, automotive enthusiasts convene in Las Vegas for the SEMA Show to experience the finest builds and most creative designs in the automotive world. As difficult as it may be, many of the most talented gearheads and enthusiasts seek out defining examples of the crème de la crème during the event to bestow coveted awards to their creators.

TMI Products has established itself as a leader in the automotive custom interior industry and, for this year’s event, has established several award categories to signify cars with exemplary interiors utilizing TMI products. Each individual category winner will receive a $500 voucher, and the Best of Show Champion will receive a certificate for a complete interior for their next build (value of $8,000) that can be used to purchase TMI interior products for a future build. The awards will be given away on-stage in the TMI Booth, located in the Central Hall, booth #24477, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday. Winners need to be present during the awards ceremony in order to accept their trophies.

TMI is the leader in creating complete interior components that are ready to install. We want to recognize all the hard work SEMA vehicle builders have put forth in creating these visual masterpieces. -Ross Berlanga, TMI Products

TRIM Awards Categories include:

Best Car – Open to any car that features TMI seats

– Open to any car that features TMI seats Best Truck – Open to any truck that features TMI seats

– Open to any truck that features TMI seats Best SUV or Wagon – Open to any SUV or wagon, either two-door or four-door, that features TMI seats

– Open to any SUV or wagon, either two-door or four-door, that features TMI seats Best Full Interior – Open to any vehicle of any type that is running a full interior (all the available components from that model line)

– Open to any vehicle of any type that is running a full interior (all the available components from that model line) Most Creative – Best usage of patterns, colors, and overall execution

– Best usage of patterns, colors, and overall execution Best Color-Matching – Best usage of patterns, colors, and stitching that match the vehicle’s exterior

– Best usage of patterns, colors, and stitching that match the vehicle’s exterior Best Custom Car Interior (open to all Cars at the show) – Can be any vehicle with any type of custom interior

(open to all Cars at the show) – Can be any vehicle with any type of custom interior Best Custom Truck Interior (open to all Trucks at the show) – Can be any vehicle with any type of custom interior

(open to all Trucks at the show) – Can be any vehicle with any type of custom interior Fan Favorite (Chosen on Social Media) – Finalists that the TRIM Award Judges have chosen will be displayed on the TMI Social Media channels (Facebook and Instagram), and voted in by the audience.

(Chosen on Social Media) – Finalists that the TRIM Award Judges have chosen will be displayed on the TMI Social Media channels (Facebook and Instagram), and voted in by the audience. Best of Show Champion – Judges will vote on their favorite TMI-equipped vehicle of SEMA 2022 and crown it with the TRIM Award’s highest honor.

The Rules: