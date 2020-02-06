For more than 30 years, United Pacific Industries has dedicated itself to the design and manufacture of automotive products for heavy-duty trucks and classic cars. Offering more than 20,000 innovative and superior products produced using state-of-art technologies, United Pacific has long been considered an industry leader in aftermarket parts.

Now, United Pacific is lighting up the Ford Bronco restoration scene by introducing a new line of top-quality reproduction parts for the iconic 1966-‘77 models.

First up is the Chrome Side Mirrors w/ Hidden LED Turn Signals (part numbers 110736 and 110738.) These parts, available for both driver and passenger sides, are made of high-quality die cast metal with premium chrome plating. They feature a unique, behind-the-mirror, LED turn signal design, which is hidden when not in use. The mirrors come with a mounting pad and all screws and are easily installed with a 12V hookup.

Next, is United Pacific’s Chrome Plated Grille Without Lettering (part number 110516.) These OEM reproduction Bronco grilles are die-stamped from high-quality 17-gauge sheet metal. They feature the exact original contours, details and mounting brackets for the larger turn signal lights. The smooth center bar design sans Ford lettering offers that clean front-end look. A beautiful show-ready chrome plated finish ensures years of durability and good looks. Headlight adjusters are included for easy headlight installation and adjustment.

Also available now is United Pacific’s LED Parking/Signal Light (part number 110382.) Featuring 35 super-bright, amber LEDs, these lights offer dual-function as a parking light and turn signal. They feature a durable, amber acrylic lens and are equipped with epoxy coated, fully sealed electronics and an 1157 plug. The light fits both left-hand and right-hand sides of all 1966-’77 Broncos, and also fits 1959-‘64 Ford F100, F250, F350, and 1968-‘74 Econoline vehicles.

United Pacific is also offering the gasket to go with the LED Parking/Signal Light (part number 110803.) Made of high-quality black foam material, these gaskets are precision cut to the exact shape as the originals for a perfect fit and a tight seal.

As an international company based in beautiful Long Beach, California, United Pacific is committed to providing high quality customer service and products around the world. United Pacific strives to provide today’s drivers with exciting products that deliver exceptional performance and value. With their international background and expertise, United Pacific searches the globe for the best and most reliable products. Although the components are manufactured overseas, the products, bearing the “Assembled in the USA” labels, are hand assembled with pride in the United States.

