United Pacific Introduces New Bronco Restoration Parts

By Rob Finkelman February 06, 2020

For more than 30 years, United Pacific Industries has dedicated itself to the design and manufacture of automotive products for heavy-duty trucks and classic cars. Offering more than 20,000 innovative and superior products produced using state-of-art technologies, United Pacific has long been considered an industry leader in aftermarket parts.

Now, United Pacific is lighting up the Ford Bronco restoration scene by introducing a new line of top-quality reproduction parts for the iconic 1966-‘77 models.

United Pacific’s Chrome Side Mirrors with Hidden LED Turn Signals, part numbers 110736 and 110738. (This and all photos courtesy of United Pacific.)

First up is the Chrome Side Mirrors w/ Hidden LED Turn Signals (part numbers 110736 and 110738.) These parts, available for both driver and passenger sides, are made of high-quality die cast metal with premium chrome plating. They feature a unique, behind-the-mirror, LED turn signal design, which is hidden when not in use. The mirrors come with a mounting pad and all screws and are easily installed with a 12V hookup.

United Pacific’s Chrome Plated Grille Without Lettering, part number 110516.

Next, is United Pacific’s Chrome Plated Grille Without Lettering (part number 110516.) These OEM reproduction Bronco grilles are die-stamped from high-quality 17-gauge sheet metal. They feature the exact original contours, details and mounting brackets for the larger turn signal lights. The smooth center bar design sans Ford lettering offers that clean front-end look. A beautiful show-ready chrome plated finish ensures years of durability and good looks. Headlight adjusters are included for easy headlight installation and adjustment.

United Pacific’s LED Parking/Signal Light, part number 110382.

Also available now is United Pacific’s LED Parking/Signal Light (part number 110382.) Featuring 35 super-bright, amber LEDs, these lights offer dual-function as a parking light and turn signal. They feature a durable, amber acrylic lens and are equipped with epoxy coated, fully sealed electronics and an 1157 plug. The light fits both left-hand and right-hand sides of all 1966-’77 Broncos, and also fits 1959-‘64 Ford F100, F250, F350, and 1968-‘74 Econoline vehicles.

United Pacific’s Parking/Signal Light Gasket, part number 110803.

United Pacific is also offering the gasket to go with the LED Parking/Signal Light (part number 110803.) Made of high-quality black foam material, these gaskets are precision cut to the exact shape as the originals for a perfect fit and a tight seal.

As an international company based in beautiful Long Beach, California, United Pacific is committed to providing high quality customer service and products around the world. United Pacific strives to provide today’s drivers with exciting products that deliver exceptional performance and value. With their international background and expertise, United Pacific searches the globe for the best and most reliable products. Although the components are manufactured overseas, the products, bearing the “Assembled in the USA” labels, are hand assembled with pride in the United States.

To buy these parts, or to obtain further information on them, https://upcarparts.com is just a click away.

Article Sources

United Pacific Industries
https://uapac.com
(800) 790-6988

About the author

Rob Finkelman

Rob combined his two great passions of writing and cars; and began authoring columns for several Formula 1 racing websites and Street Muscle Magazine. He is an avid automotive enthusiast with a burgeoning collection of classic and muscle cars.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading