Used-Truck Prices Skyrocket. Check Out This Like-New ’96 Ford F-350

Okay, before you say anything, hear us out. Yes, trucks are going for ungodly amounts of money right now and chances are, most of them aren’t truly worth the amount for which the seller is asking. However, there are those that really don’t care and just want a particular truck for their own collections and we believe this ’96 F-350 is one of them. Just a few days ago King of Cars & Trucks Inc.‘s Facebook page showcased this beauty.

This 1996 F-350 XLT comes equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, the legendary 7.3-liter Power Stroke, and only has 39,000 miles on the odometer. This really is a rare find. Our guess is, that someone bought it and drove it only on nice days and kept it covered in the garage because it looks flawless.

The listing price for this ’96 F-350 is a staggering $54,900 which is obviously a premium. But you do get a true piece of history. Just for enjoyment, we looked at Kelly Blue Book just to see what they had to say. Now, before this happened, we also took into account the possibility of a low suggested price, but the results were surprising.

In excellent condition, even with the low miles, the top dollar value they give this truck is only $14,653. For those that don’t want to do the math, that is a difference of $40,247. We anticipated a low suggested price, but wow. Hey, if Kings of Cars & Trucks Inc. will let it go for that, we’ll take it! It’s now 25-plus years after this truck’s birth, so the aftermarket support for it is plentiful.

In 1996, the 7.3-liter Power Stroke V8 had a horsepower and torque increase from the earlier 1994.5 through 1995 models. With 225 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, it is no coincidence that these numbers were slightly higher than the 6BT Cummins of the same era. The diesel truck wars were heating up, and this slingshotted Ford ahead at that time. Even to this day, the battle continues, but now the numbers are much, much higher.

The F-350 models were equipped with a stout Dana 60, solid front axle whereas the F-250s came rocking the less than desirable TTB independent front suspension. Either way, there is your history lesson for the day. What are your thoughts on this 26-year-old truck, its condition, and asking price? For us, it would be tough to have a sweet dinosaur like this and not drive it every day. Let us know in the comments below.