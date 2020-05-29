Video: AmericanMuscle’s First 5 Mods For Your EcoBoost Mustang

Let’s face it. Deciding exactly what the first couple of modifications you want to install on your next project vehicle can sometimes be a daunting task. Should I choose performance over personal style? And what if I want to start my build off with a little bit of both?

Luckily, the team at AmericanMuscle is here to help. If you are a fan of the team’s popular YouTube series “Hot Lap,” then you probably remember the video discussing the five essential upgrades for your late-model Coyote build.

Well this month, Justin Dugan is ready to give the EcoBoost Mustang enthusiast a balanced list of must-have upgrades to get your next EcoBoost project pointed in the right direction.

“Now just because you don’t have a Coyote under the hood of that S550 doesn’t mean you can’t make things a little louder, a little cooler, and a little faster in the process right?” Justin explains. “These are merely my suggested mods, but it is my job to help steer you in the right direction and maybe give you a few recommended mods along the way.”

Justin kicks off the ten-minute video by showing us a couple of modifications that are always high on many S550 owners’ lists. We all know that nothing changes the attitude of a car more than a new set of custom wheels and a more aggressive ride height, right?

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension Upgrades

For this particular build, Justin went with the Rovos Pretoria Gunmetal Wheel in a 20×8.5 front, 20×10 rear configuration. The multi-spoke design matches up well with the S550 body lines and is often a popular style for many Mustang enthusiasts.

When it came time to choose a tire for this build, the team at AmericanMuscle went with the Mickey Thompson Street Comp Tire. Choosing this tire allowed the team to go with a wider 305/35R20 in the rear, giving the car an aggressive muscle car stance.

The rear set is paired up with a 255/35R20 front set of tires, completing the staggered look. The team then chose to install the SR Performance Lowering Springs which will lower your S550 approximately one-inch, effectively eliminating the stock wheel gap.

AmericanMuscle Talks EcoBoost Mustang Performance Upgrades

Adding performance upgrades to the EcoBoost Mustang has always been a touchy subject on many of the Mustang forums. Even though finding that perfect balance of sound and performance often comes down to your personal preference, we think Justin does a great job explaining the upgrades he recommends in this part of the video.

“The aftermarket exhaust system I went with for this video is the Ford Performance by Borla Touring System,” explains Justin. “This system provides your EcoBoost Mustang a little bit more sound without being terribly over the top.”

Justin’s next upgrade is also one of our personal favorites for any turbo car, and that is installing an aftermarket blow-off valve. This build is outfitted with the popular Turbosmart Kompact Shortie Dual Port Blow-Off Valve. Having installed this upgrade on many of our EcoBoost builds let’s just say this simple, inexpensive addition to your bolt-on upgrade list is sort of a right of passage for any turbo car enthusiast.

The fifth and final modification for this particular build is the addition of a custom tune. The team at AmericanMuscle installed the Rev-X Tuner by SCT with two custom tunes from the team at Unleashed Tuning.

This potent combo boosted the power output of the mighty EcoBoost engine from a 260 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque to a healthy 274 horsepower and 344 lb-ft of torque. But after taking a closer look at this vehicle’s dyno chart above, what impressed us the most were the gains under the curve. This Pony saw gains as high as 30 horsepower and up to 50 lb-ft of torque between the entire 2000-5000 rpm range!

We are huge fans of the EcoBoost platform and feel these first five mods from AmericanMuscle are a great start to building your next dream build. For a complete list of available upgrades for your EcoBoost Mustang, you can click on AmericanMuscle’s official website here.