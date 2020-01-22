If you are a die-hard Blue Oval enthusiast, then there is a very good chance you have looked into finding an easy and effective way to add more performance and power to your late model Ford vehicle. And choosing to invest in a quality tuning programmer can hold the key to taking your build to that next level of performance.

This month, the team at SCT Performance announced that custom tuning is now available for the 2020 Shelby GT500. Available on the SCT X4 Performance Programmer and the popular SCT BDX Performance Programmer, these tuning devices deliver street-tested, dyno-proven files developed by expert calibrators to unlock your vehicle’s true potential.

But the 2020 GT500 support announcement got us thinking. How exactly do programmers develop these files so quickly, especially for a new model vehicle? Well, this exact question led us to the official SCT Performance YouTube channel. And after a quick search, we found a plethora of unique videos and resources at our disposal.

The SCT Performance channel features over 100 videos for enthusiasts to enjoy and explore, with many of the videos featuring detailed walk throughs on how to effectively navigate and set up your device once you install it onto your vehicle.

But on this day, it was the calibration procedures that we were most interested in learning about. In the quick two and a half minute video, SCT Performance’s Team Lead for Security and Communications Rudy Benn walks us through the entire calibration process.

“We are the engineers and programmers that make modifying, tuning, and data logging on your vehicle possible,” Rudy exclaimed. “Our process of building calibrations and code starts with reverse engineering of the vehicle’s factory calibration.

The team can achieve this before customers have even received their new model vehicles by working with local dealerships to secure a car or truck for testing.

Once a vehicle is secured, the team takes the brand new factory ECU and starts working backward through the code, discovering exactly how the system was programmed and its stock limits.

Once the throttle, ignition, and fueling calibrations are unlocked, the team at SCT moves on to data logging. This is performed both on the street and on the in-house dyno to record the results.

“We spend thousands of miles on the road, hours on the dyno, and days in our shop pushing our calibrations and hard work to the limit, making sure anything you get from us is ironed out and ready to go,” replied Rudy. And the result is a calibration that will not only improve your vehicle’s performance and efficiency but also safely retains your factory emission standards.

We enjoyed watching the latest video from the team at SCT Performance and spent some quality time clicking through a number of the other videos as well. For the entire performance lineup of SCT Performance products for your late model Ford vehicle, you can click on the companies official website here.