Video: Installing Fuel Injector Clinic’s New 1440 Injectors

Fuel Injector Clinic recently released a new injector to fit smack-dab between the FIC 1,200cc and 1,650cc injectors, and YouTube’s Alejandro Flores got his hands on a set for his 2019 Mustang GT. The Mustang in question has been equipped with a Vortech supercharger and 3.6-inch pulley and originally had LU47 injectors.

“These cars don’t necessarily need a huge injector because there are 16 injectors in the car,” he explained in the YouTube video above.

Fuel Injector Clinic 1440s fit the bill. They’re made for 2005 and up Mustangs, 2015-2016 GT350s, 2012-2013 Boss 302s, and 1999-2004 Cobras. The injectors feature a high-impedance Bosch core, are E85 compatible, and come with a lifetime warranty, which protects against failure caused by defects in the manufacturing process.

In fact, the injectors are compatible with all race fuels and are a great fit for street cars and high-horsepower applications alike, thanks to the superior idle performance and ability to provide enough E85 or gasoline to the engine. The stainless alloy valve construction allows the injector to work great with pump gas, E85, Q16, VP Import, FTW and other MTBE oxygenated race fuels.

Fuel Injector Clinic utilizes proprietary technology called Data Match Technology to precisely match the injector set, and each injector is given an individual serial number. The results are provided on a Data Match Sheet to show flow matching and latency value information. All Fuel Injector Clinic injectors go through a flow testing procedure and are rated at 43.5psi at 90-degree Fahrenheit fuel temperature using CF-16B calibration fluid.

Fuel Injector Clinic says that the injectors are easy to tune and provide great drivability thanks to superior short pulse width control and this matching process.

Once your FIC injectors arrive, they’re ready to be installed. They come set up and include all of the needed O-rings to fit the factory application for the intended vehicle. Using an aftermarket or unique setup? They’ve got you covered. Contact FIC prior to ordering to make sure you’re getting the perfect set for your application.

Catch Alex’s video above for more details on why he chose the FIC 1440 injectors, an installation overview, comparison of the LU47 and the new injectors side by side, and a data log session. Do you think these injectors might be a good fit for your build? Let us know in the comments below!