Fuel Injector Clinic Introduces New 1,440cc Injectors

By Brian Havins March 12, 2020

Fuel injectors have always been a hot topic when it comes to adding modifications to your engine or building a new one altogether. The more power you make, the more fuel you need to have on tap. To help with proper fuel injector selection, the Fuel Injector Clinic developed a handy calculator tool to help you figure out what size you need for a specific application.

In the past, if you needed an injector for a 1,000-plus horsepower range street car on e85, you might find your required selection to be at the high side of the 1,200cc duty cycle or the low side of 1,650cc’s depending on power estimates. Ideally, you want to be right in the middle of that range, and that’s why FIC has introduced the 1440cc (135-pound) injector.

Like all FIC injectors, the 1,440cc units are precisely matched using Fuel Injector Clinic’s proprietary data match technology. Each injector gets its own serial number, and the results are provided on the data match sheet. According to FIC, “This document contains the most complete flow matching and latency value information available in the industry today.” The data match technology also means less tuning and dyno time due to a perfectly matched set of injectors.

The 1,440cc high-impedance injector can be used with any fuel type due to its stainless alloy valve construction. You can run E85, Q16, VP Import, FTW, MTBE oxygenated race fuels, or pump gas without the worry of any problems. The Bosch injector also uses a standard US car type plug, meaning you won’t need to run adapters or install new terminals for most US applications. FIIC also includes a 12-month warranty that covers each injector against manufacture defects.

For more information on FIC’s new 1,440cc injectors and other products, visit their website.

Article Sources

Fuel Injector Clinic
https://fuelinjectorclinic.com
(561) 427-0082

About the author

Brian Havins

A gearhead for life, Brian is obsessed with all things fast. Banging gears, turning wrenches, and praying while spraying are just a few of his favorite things.
Read My Articles
 

