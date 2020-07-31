Video: Listen to This XForce Exhaust-Equipped S550 Scream

Our friends down in Australia are big fans of American muscle cars, so it should come as no surprise that there are many Aussie companies that build aftermarket modifications for our favorite Fords. XForce is one of them. If you haven’t been introduced, the video above should teach you just about all you need to know. The company builds some badass exhaust systems for Ford Mustangs, and we just can’t seem to get enough of the tone they put out.

The exhaust in question is a combination of XForce’s 1-7/8-inch long-tube headers and a 3-inch cat-back system with adjustable Varex mufflers for the S550 Mustang GT in 2015-2017 model years. You’ll hear all about the system in the video, but XForce says it provides a boost in power and sound without the hassle of replacing the entire factory system.

We ran into XForce at SEMA this past November (with drift legend Vaughn Gitten Jr.), and we got the lowdown on the patented Varex technology, so you can read a little more about that here (seriously, this is cool stuff). In short, the system shown in the video features Varex mufflers that allow the driver to control the exhaust volume at the push of a button. Sneaking through your neighborhood? There’s a setting for that. But there’s also a setting when your rolling down the highway and want to hear your exhaust over the volume of your favorite tunes. There are five settings in all. It’s worth noting that XForce offers your typical type of muffler without Varex as well, though you can probably tell what we would be ordering for our S550.