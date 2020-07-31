Video: Listen to This XForce Exhaust-Equipped S550 Scream

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff July 31, 2020

Our friends down in Australia are big fans of American muscle cars, so it should come as no surprise that there are many Aussie companies that build aftermarket modifications for our favorite Fords. XForce is one of them. If you haven’t been introduced, the video above should teach you just about all you need to know. The company builds some badass exhaust systems for Ford Mustangs, and we just can’t seem to get enough of the tone they put out.

The exhaust in question is a combination of XForce’s 1-7/8-inch long-tube headers and a 3-inch cat-back system with adjustable Varex mufflers for the S550 Mustang GT in 2015-2017 model years. You’ll hear all about the system in the video, but XForce says it provides a boost in power and sound without the hassle of replacing the entire factory system.

We ran into XForce at SEMA this past November (with drift legend Vaughn Gitten Jr.), and we got the lowdown on the patented Varex technology, so you can read a little more about that here (seriously, this is cool stuff). In short, the system shown in the video features Varex mufflers that allow the driver to control the exhaust volume at the push of a button. Sneaking through your neighborhood? There’s a setting for that. But there’s also a setting when your rolling down the highway and want to hear your exhaust over the volume of your favorite tunes. There are five settings in all. It’s worth noting that XForce offers your typical type of muffler without Varex as well, though you can probably tell what we would be ordering for our S550.

Article Sources

XForce Exhaust
http://www.xforceusa.com
844-493-6723

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Video: AmericanMuscle’s First 5 Mods For Your EcoBoost Mustang

Installing Steeda’s Lightweight S550 Drag K-Member in a Cobra Jet!

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading