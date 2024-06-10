Video: Locating Forgeline Wheel Serial Numbers

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 10, 2024

Forgeline Motorsports has designed, engineered, and manufactured its outstanding wheels right here in the USA since 1994. Each wheel is made-to-order from scratch for your specific application. This means it takes a little longer to get your wheels, but the final product is worth the wait.

If you decide to buy a set of Forgeline wheels second-hand, you can find out all the information about the wheel thanks to its serial number. You can contact Forgeline with the serial number, and a representative can give you information about your wheels. They can tell you when the wheel was made, what color it was originally, offset, size, width, and other information.

Depending on the Forgeline wheel, the serial number will be in a different location. Each serial number will be 10 digits long, and include the original manufacturing date of the wheel. For example, the one-piece Monoblock wheels have the serial number engraved on the outside circumference that faces the vehicle. If you’ve got a three-piece Forgeline wheel, the serial number is located on outside edge of the pad. For older wheels that were made before 2010, the serial number can be found on the inner register of the wheel.

Forgline has put together this great video that’s hosted by company president Dave Schardt. In this video, Schardt shows you exactly where the serial number can be found on different wheels. Schardt also goes into detail about the information that each serial number will provide.

You can learn more about Forgline Motorsports wheels right here on the company’s website.

Article Sources

Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Video: Locating Forgeline Wheel Serial Numbers

News

Video: Locating Forgeline Wheel Serial Numbers

Why A COBB Accessport Is A Powerful Tool For EcoBoost Owners

News

Why A COBB Accessport Is A Powerful Tool For EcoBoost Owners

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading