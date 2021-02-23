Want A 775-Horsepower Mustang With A Manual Trans & A Warranty?

By Steve Turner February 23, 2021

If you want big power and a healthy dose of swagger that still sports a warranty, ROUSH Performance packs all that into its latest top-drawer S550 upgrade. The 2021 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang delivers a healthy dose of ROUSH style with a tuned suspension and up to 775 horsepower. And, unlike the fastest factory offerings, this one can be had with a manual gearbox.

The 2021 Stage 3 is our most impressive Mustang yet, and is the result of countless hours of R&D and engineering… — Jack Roush Jr., ROUSH Performance

Constructed at the ROUSH Performance factory in Livonia, Michigan, each 2021 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang is adorned with a Stage 3 graphics package, ROUSH badge, and a striking R9 body kit. (Photo Credit: ROUSH Performance)

The centerpiece of the upgrades is the Phase 2 ROUSH supercharger that pushes the performance of the Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine to  750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque. That potent output delivers acceleration from from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and quarter-mile elapsed times of 11.2 seconds. It can sustain performance thanks to a full suite of cooling upgrades, while an optional Power Upgrade further enhances the output to 775 horsepower courtesy of an upgraded direct-injection fuel pump, a high-flow induction system, and special calibration.

Supporting the Phase 2 ROUSH supercharger in its quest to push the Gen 3 5.0-liter to 750 horsepower and beyond is a robust suite of cooling upgrades. They include a larger radiator; auxiliary transmission and differential coolers; and heat-extractor hood vents. ROUSH even includes the ability to run the cooling fan and intercooler pump when the car is off to reduce heat soak between rounds at the track.

Helping plant that power and deliver 1.07g performance on the skidpad is a ROUSH-calibrated MagneRide suspension that works with 20-inch Flowform wheels wearing grippy Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires.

“The 2021 Stage 3 is our most impressive Mustang yet, and is the result of countless hours of R&D and engineering,” Jack Roush Jr., of ROUSH Performance, said. “I am proud of the refinements that we’ve made to the car by enhancing its performance across the board.”

The ROUSH mods are more than sheetmetal deep. Interior upgrades include leather seating surfaces, illuminated door sill plates, ROUSH pedals, a ROUSH gauge cluster, and a serialized dash plaque. The Stage 3 is available with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic and models with these options receive custom shift knobs or paddle shifters, respectively.

If the idea of a new Mustang with the kind of power to challenge the factory halo machines lights your fire, a new Stage 3 starts at $24,995 in addition to the base price of the Mustang. Better yet, this enhanced pony car still carries an impressive five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. For more details on this supercharged stallion, check out the company’s site here.

For those wanting a fully tunable exhaust, ROUSH offers its optional Active Exhaust system. It offers control over the tone and volume of the Stage 3 exhaust note with the turn of a dial or the swipe of an iOS app.

2021 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang Specs

Signature Package Components

• Phase 2 Supercharger producing 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque

• Stage 3 Graphics Package and ROUSH Badging

• R9 Aero Body Kit

• ROUSH-calibrated MagneRide Suspension

• Powertrain Cooling Package

• Quad Black-Tip Performance Exhaust

• Sport Interior Package

• Jet Black 20-inch Flowform Wheels

• Ultra High-Performance Continental ExtremeContact Sport Tires

• ROUSH Key Fobs

• Certificate of Authenticity

• Street Presence Exterior Lighting Enhancements

• Trunk-Mounted Tool Kit

Options

Competition Package

• ROUSH Active Exhaust

• Engine Bay Styling Package

• Premium Car Cover

• Locking Lug Nuts

Podium Package

• Active Aerodynamic Carbon Fiber Wing

• Front GT Brembo Brake Upgrades (Pads and Slotted Rotors)

• ROUSH Active Exhaust

• Engine Bay Styling Package

• Premium Car Cover

• Locking Lug Nuts

Individual Upgrades

• Power Upgrade: 775 Horsepower

• Agate Gray 20-inch Forged Wheels

• Continental ExtremeContact Sport Ultra High-Performance Tires

• X- or H-Pipe Exhaust

• Engine Bay Styling Package

• Convertible Style Bar

Interior Packages

Sport Interior Package

• Red Billet Aluminum Paddle Shifters (Automatic Transmission)

• ROUSH Boost Gauge

• ROUSH Embroidered Floor Mats

• ROUSH Stage 3 Serialized Dash and Engine Bay Badges

• ROUSH Gauge Cluster Overlay

• ROUSH Door Sill Scuff Plates

• ROUSH Black or Red Shifter Ball (Manual Transmission)

Premium Interior Package

• Black or Amaretto Premium Leather Seats

• ROUSH Billet Pedals

Article Sources

Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874

More Sources

Brembo North America
https://www.brembo.com/en
(734) 468-2100
Continental Tire USA
https://www.continentaltire.com
(800) 847-3349

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

