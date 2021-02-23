Want A 775-Horsepower Mustang With A Manual Trans & A Warranty?

If you want big power and a healthy dose of swagger that still sports a warranty, ROUSH Performance packs all that into its latest top-drawer S550 upgrade. The 2021 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang delivers a healthy dose of ROUSH style with a tuned suspension and up to 775 horsepower. And, unlike the fastest factory offerings, this one can be had with a manual gearbox.

The centerpiece of the upgrades is the Phase 2 ROUSH supercharger that pushes the performance of the Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine to 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque. That potent output delivers acceleration from from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and quarter-mile elapsed times of 11.2 seconds. It can sustain performance thanks to a full suite of cooling upgrades, while an optional Power Upgrade further enhances the output to 775 horsepower courtesy of an upgraded direct-injection fuel pump, a high-flow induction system, and special calibration.

Helping plant that power and deliver 1.07g performance on the skidpad is a ROUSH-calibrated MagneRide suspension that works with 20-inch Flowform wheels wearing grippy Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires.

“The 2021 Stage 3 is our most impressive Mustang yet, and is the result of countless hours of R&D and engineering,” Jack Roush Jr., of ROUSH Performance, said. “I am proud of the refinements that we’ve made to the car by enhancing its performance across the board.”

If the idea of a new Mustang with the kind of power to challenge the factory halo machines lights your fire, a new Stage 3 starts at $24,995 in addition to the base price of the Mustang. Better yet, this enhanced pony car still carries an impressive five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. For more details on this supercharged stallion, check out the company’s site here.