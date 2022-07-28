Watch A Twin Turbo GT350 Make 1,001 Horsepower On The Dyno

jasonsamp
By Jason Samp July 27, 2022

The 2016 Shelby GT350 is no stranger to big horsepower and torque numbers. In stock form, this fierce machine puts out 500 plus horsepower and over 400 lb-ft of torque. With some aftermarket magic, the sky is the limit with the GT350. The team over at Fathouse Performance perfected this craft with their 2016+ GT350 performance packages.

This is their 1000R twin turbo package pushing exactly 1,001 horsepower to the tires and 700 lb-ft of torque when tuned on e85 fuel with the MoTeC M150 ECU by Johnson Tuning.

First of all, I think we can all agree that this setup just looks absolutely amazing. From the 4.5-inch thick intercooler peeking through the grill to the Toyo R888R tires just slightly edging out past the rear fenders, this GT350 is a flawless balance between elegance and aggression.

Precision fabrication combined with high quality parts make this 1000R kit top notch.

Of course, to make 1,000 horsepower work reliably and be streetable, there are going to be some other modifications needed. The Fathouse website provides a detailed list of all components that contribute to this package which includes the following:

Components:

  • Hand Built Stainless Steel Turbo Headers
  • Billet Merge Collectors
  • Stainless Works Active Exhaust
  • Precision Tig Welding Throughout
  • 62mm Xona Rotor Dual Ball Bearing Turbochargers
  • Titanium Header and Turbo Blankets
  • Tial MVS Wastegates
  • Tial Q Blow Off Valve
  • 4.5″ Thick Intercooler
  • Coated Intercooler Piping
  • Custom Air Filters
  • Purpose Built Scavenge System
  • Catch Can System with Lines and Fittings
  • TSS Billet Oil Pump Gears
  • Toyo R888R Tires
  • Anti-Wheel Hop Suspension

Fuel System:

  • Injector Dynamics ID1300x Injectors
  • Billet Fuel Pump Hanger with Twin Fuel Pumps
  • Return Style Fuel System with Regulator
  • Lightweight PTFE Motorsports Fuel Lines

Drivetrain

  • MGW Short Throw Shifter
  • 1000R Billet Weighted Shift Knob
  • RPS Triple Disc Carbon Clutch
  • QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft

Electronics and Tuning:

  • MoTeC M150 ECU Package
  • Custom Motorsports Grade Wiring Harness
  • Custom Auxiliary Harness
  • Johnson Tuning Custom Calibration
  • Boost-By-Gear
  • Power Management via Factory Drive Modes
  • Launch Control
  • Advanced Traction Control (9 levels of adjustability)
  • True Flex Fuel Setup for 93 Octane and E85
  • Engine Failsafes
  • Ghost Cam Idle Feature (enabled in drag mode)

Documentation:

  • Professional Video and Photos of Your Build
  • 1000R Badging
  • 1000R Serial # Build Plaque
  • 1000R Owner’s Manual
  • 2yr / 12,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Optional Upgrades:

  • Optional Stage 1 Engine Upgrade ($24,995)
  • Billet Intake Manifold & Valve Cover Package
  • Anderson Composites Carbon Fiber Package
  • Blackout Intercooler Package
  • Signature Wheel Package
  • Drag Pack Wheel & Tire Package
  • Level 5 Axles
  • Tremec TR-3160 Stage 2 Transmission Build
  • Fathouse Fab Custom Roll Bar

The 1000R package will come at a price tag of $69,999.

