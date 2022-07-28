Watch A Twin Turbo GT350 Make 1,001 Horsepower On The Dyno

The 2016 Shelby GT350 is no stranger to big horsepower and torque numbers. In stock form, this fierce machine puts out 500 plus horsepower and over 400 lb-ft of torque. With some aftermarket magic, the sky is the limit with the GT350. The team over at Fathouse Performance perfected this craft with their 2016+ GT350 performance packages.

This is their 1000R twin turbo package pushing exactly 1,001 horsepower to the tires and 700 lb-ft of torque when tuned on e85 fuel with the MoTeC M150 ECU by Johnson Tuning.

First of all, I think we can all agree that this setup just looks absolutely amazing. From the 4.5-inch thick intercooler peeking through the grill to the Toyo R888R tires just slightly edging out past the rear fenders, this GT350 is a flawless balance between elegance and aggression.

Of course, to make 1,000 horsepower work reliably and be streetable, there are going to be some other modifications needed. The Fathouse website provides a detailed list of all components that contribute to this package which includes the following:

Components:

Hand Built Stainless Steel Turbo Headers

Billet Merge Collectors

Stainless Works Active Exhaust

Precision Tig Welding Throughout

62mm Xona Rotor Dual Ball Bearing Turbochargers

Titanium Header and Turbo Blankets

Tial MVS Wastegates

Tial Q Blow Off Valve

4.5″ Thick Intercooler

Coated Intercooler Piping

Custom Air Filters

Purpose Built Scavenge System

Catch Can System with Lines and Fittings

TSS Billet Oil Pump Gears

Toyo R888R Tires

Anti-Wheel Hop Suspension

Fuel System:

Injector Dynamics ID1300x Injectors

Billet Fuel Pump Hanger with Twin Fuel Pumps

Return Style Fuel System with Regulator

Lightweight PTFE Motorsports Fuel Lines

Drivetrain

MGW Short Throw Shifter

1000R Billet Weighted Shift Knob

RPS Triple Disc Carbon Clutch

QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft

Electronics and Tuning:

MoTeC M150 ECU Package

Custom Motorsports Grade Wiring Harness

Custom Auxiliary Harness

Johnson Tuning Custom Calibration

Boost-By-Gear

Power Management via Factory Drive Modes

Launch Control

Advanced Traction Control (9 levels of adjustability)

True Flex Fuel Setup for 93 Octane and E85

Engine Failsafes

Ghost Cam Idle Feature (enabled in drag mode)

Documentation:

Professional Video and Photos of Your Build

1000R Badging

1000R Serial # Build Plaque

1000R Owner’s Manual

2yr / 12,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Optional Upgrades:

Optional Stage 1 Engine Upgrade ($24,995)

Billet Intake Manifold & Valve Cover Package

Anderson Composites Carbon Fiber Package

Blackout Intercooler Package

Signature Wheel Package

Drag Pack Wheel & Tire Package

Level 5 Axles

Tremec TR-3160 Stage 2 Transmission Build

Fathouse Fab Custom Roll Bar

The 1000R package will come at a price tag of $69,999.