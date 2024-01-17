Well, it happened! We finally took delivery of our 2024 Mustang GT. Despite the option to save a few dollars by purchasing a base model GT, we chose to go for the Performance Package. Besides, who doesn’t appreciate a good flex and the notion of a higher resale value? More importantly, the Performance Package, with its larger radiator and brake calipers, offers us with the ability to venture into a multitude of motorsports with relative ease. We’re still undecided if this package enables our spousal-diagnosed ADD or not, but we’re excited the opportunity is there!

Our first objective was to hit the strip and evaluate how our 2024 Mustang stacked up against other timeslips we’ve seen floating around the internet. However, we weren’t willing to take any chances, especially with the factory tires; after all, they don’t call them “take-offs” for no reason.

Baselines Be Damned!

To be honest, we’re not sure if it was the thrill of being at the dragstrip in a brand-new Mustang or just being at the track in general that caught us off guard. We were determined not to lose any testing time due to traction issues off the line and with our continuing lack of patience, we skipped the wait time of ordering an 18-inch set of wheels that would fit our upsized calipers. Instead we sought an off-the-shelf drag radial from Mickey Thompson and checked their website to see what offerings they have in the 19-inch realm.

Fortunately for us, the Mustang is not the only sports car seeking off-the-line performance and is equipped with large-diameter wheels. Mickey Thompson offers its ET Street S/S all the way up to 20-inch sizes, but for 19-inch applications we had two choices: 285/35 or 305/35. This would spring a new dilemma in our face, as data was not out yet on how sensitive the PCM is to a tire height difference between the front and rear wheels.

The factory 275/40-19 tires stand at 27.7 inches tall, while the 285/35-19 comes close at 97.1-percent of the stock size, measuring 26.90 inches. Shifting to the 305/35-19 would bring us a bit closer at 27.4 inches tall. In summary, our front would remain at 27.7 inches tall, and our rear would be 1.1 to 2.9 inches shorter.

After consulting with Ford Performance, we discovered that the allowable delta for tire heights ranges between 2,019mm to 2,201mm in circumference. Grudgingly converting our variables to units used by countries that haven’t landed on the moon, our tire choices ended up being 2,141mm for 258/35 and 2,187mm for 305/35. This resolution finally put an end to the internal debate on tire sizing.

Time For The Track

With excitement in the air and an enduring desire for the 660 feet of dragstrip at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California, we loaded up a few of our cars and set out. The weather conditions were not unfavorable, given that the temperature hovered in the mid-50s. The atmospheric pressure stood at 30.05 inHg, and humidity lingering at 46.9. While not perfect, it could certainly be a lot worse. Where California lacks in track prep, it makes up for in weather conditions.

Following a series of test hits where the Mustang experienced a bogged-down start and the factory torque management interfered with our intentions, we eventually achieved a semi-clean pass. Clocking a 1.99 60-ft, we navigated the strip in 8.17 seconds at 90.26 mph. Intriguingly, we weren’t the only S650 present. Our 2024 Mustang GT counterpart was using stock tires and consistently recording times in the 8.2 range. However, a noteworthy distinction emerged — one we never anticipated: odometer mileage.

Patience Is A Virtue

Our impatience, or rather lack thereof, finally caught up with us. Amidst the excitement of our new-car honeymoon, we overlooked a key detail:the seventh-generation Mustang reduces horsepower during the break-in stage. While this makes sense from a corporate safety standpoint, to us, eager as ever, was a missed opportunity to explore the full capabilities of the 2024 Mustang GT. Nonetheless, we were pleasantly surprised to find that even with limited power, our investment in the ET Street S/S tires proved worthwhile. As we proceed further ahead with the S650 build, these tires are poised to demonstrate their true value, especially if we venture into forced induction…stay tuned