We’re Giving Away A Complete Set Of RC Components Wheels!

jameselkins
By James Elkins December 19, 2022

At Ford Muscle Magazine we spend a lot of time at car shows, racing events, and cruises. So naturally we know how much a set of wheels can offset the appearance of a car in a good way. Removing your stock wheels for a set of aftermarket wheels can offer the end user the benefits of weight reduction and cleaner aesthetics. RC Components knows this quite well and has introduced a new line of wheels dubbed the Street King with the first design being the Bandit. We saw how good these wheels looked in person and decided we not only wanted a set for our next project car, but we also wanted to team up with RC Components to give a set of these amazing wheels away to one lucky winner!

RC Components knows how to create a wheel that can not only transform the appearance of your ride, but offer performance for the street and strip, as well. The all-new Street King line comes in at 17×10-inch in the rear and 17×4.5-inch in the front with a variety of backspace options and lug pattern configurations. The wheels are available in solid gloss black or Eclipse with machined spokes to give it the aggressive drag style.These Flow-Forged wheels are lighter and stronger than steel and are certified for 15.1 and 15.2 providing safety in a crucial area of the car. 

RC

No matter what color your Mustang is, the RC Components Street King lineup pairs well with it.

If you’re interested in making your car look its best then check out the Street King lineup from RC Components, however, if winning a complete set of wheels sounds better than buying them, then click the link above for your chance at winning a set for free with the Ford Muscle and RC Components giveaway!

Article Sources

RC Components
https://shoprccomponents.com
(800) 360-0915
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

