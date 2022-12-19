We’re Giving Away A Complete Set Of RC Components Wheels!

At Ford Muscle Magazine we spend a lot of time at car shows, racing events, and cruises. So naturally we know how much a set of wheels can offset the appearance of a car in a good way. Removing your stock wheels for a set of aftermarket wheels can offer the end user the benefits of weight reduction and cleaner aesthetics. RC Components knows this quite well and has introduced a new line of wheels dubbed the Street King with the first design being the Bandit. We saw how good these wheels looked in person and decided we not only wanted a set for our next project car, but we also wanted to team up with RC Components to give a set of these amazing wheels away to one lucky winner!

RC Components knows how to create a wheel that can not only transform the appearance of your ride, but offer performance for the street and strip, as well. The all-new Street King line comes in at 17×10-inch in the rear and 17×4.5-inch in the front with a variety of backspace options and lug pattern configurations. The wheels are available in solid gloss black or Eclipse with machined spokes to give it the aggressive drag style.These Flow-Forged wheels are lighter and stronger than steel and are certified for 15.1 and 15.2 providing safety in a crucial area of the car.

If you’re interested in making your car look its best then check out the Street King lineup from RC Components, however, if winning a complete set of wheels sounds better than buying them, then click the link above for your chance at winning a set for free with the Ford Muscle and RC Components giveaway!