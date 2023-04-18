What Color Would You Choose For Your Dream 2024 Mustang?

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 18, 2023

When it comes to Mustangs, it’s probably the styling and the performance that first come to mind for enthusiasts. However, for anyone looking to buy a car, color likely plays an outsized role in pushing those buying decisions. In the months since Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang at its Stampede event in Detroit, the excitement swelled. Car folks have discussed and debated every aspect of the car referencing official information and Internet leaks. As the car’s release draws nearer, the details are becoming clear.

As a celebration of Global Mustang Week, which revolves around the original pony car’s April 17 birthday, Ford is releasing some more details about the car, and the most recent is a photographic preview of every color, trim, and configuration available on the 2024 Mustang, including the Vapor Blue, Yellow Splash, and Dark Horse-exclusive Blue Ember hues. The other colors include: Atlas Blue, Iconic Silver, Carbonize Gray, Dark Matter, Oxford White, Race Red, Rapid Red, and Shadow Black.

2024 Mustang

In celebration of the Mustang’s birthday week, a.k.a Global Mustang Week, Ford is showing off all the colors available on the 2024 Mustang across all the optional configurations from EcoBoost to GT to Dark Horse. Scope out the full gallery below to see all the paint options, including the Dark Horse-exclusive Blue Ember. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“If color is a reflection of a vehicle’s personality, Blue Ember transforms the Mustang Dark Horse and highlights a natural saddle-color horse hidden inside the strong chiseled fastback’s exterior form,” Carrie Kennerly, Ford senior color and materials designer, said. “Multiple elements are combined to give Blue Ember its intriguing and stealthy appearance that really drives home how unique Mustang Dark Horse is.”

Buyers can accent these colors with a variety of options and packages, including Black, Red, and Grabber Blue Brembo brake caliper colors, and a wide range of wheels ranging from 17- to 20-inch styles. Likewise, the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package adds Sinister Bronze alloy wheels with bronze badges, which can work with several paint options.

Once you pick your favorite color, you can head over to the 2024 Mustang Build & Price website — which was recently updated with all the coupe configurations as well as vehicle interior configurations — and choose all the other options for your dream S650.

These cars will hit the streets in a matter of months, so soon we’ll be able to see all these colors rolling down the street in person. For now, these shots offer a tease of what’s to come.

