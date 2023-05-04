What’s In The Making: Ford F-150 Gets Wild Tube Chassis

There is no doubt that the modern four-wheel drive F-150 market has seen a huge surge since everyone witnessed how quick these trucks can be in a straight line. Even on non-prepped surfaces, these trucks have the ability to not only remain consistent, but are extremely quick to get out of the hole. While much of the praise goes to the truck’s four-wheel drive system, there is something to say about the Gen-3 Coyote engine and 10R80 transmission allowing them to make power with ease and shift quickly.

As the single-cab F-150 trucks have gained notoriety, builds have become increasingly more wild. Seeing turbochargers poking from the engine bay of a modern F-150 is not unheard of now. Not to be one-upped, Jaime and Jason Flores have started an all-new build that is sure to put fear into other racers with their version of what a race version of the F-150 should resemble. While the modern aluminum body F-150 is no heavy weight by truck standards, it can never hurt to shave off a few…hundred pounds. To achieve this the Flores’ truck has a complete tube chassis frame that removes the factory frame rails and floor boards. The carcass of the F-150 sits atop of the chassis giving the fabricator the right measurements to keep all the proportions of a stock F-150 together.

The frame is still getting finished up at the chassis shop, but once finished it will journey to Midnight Performance to have a built Coyote engine and forced induction setup installed. Although this was just a mere teaser, we’re looking forward to the finished product, but even more so, the feelings that will get hurt when this truck makes its debut passes.