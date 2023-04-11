Why EcoBoost Owners Should Purchase An SCT X4 Tuner

It’s well known that the Coyote engine is able to make power with ease, so when an EcoBoost engine enters the conversation it can be hard to convince the V8 enthusiast to respect the smaller displacement engine. However, Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine found in the F-series trucks has been garnering more attention lately, as the platform is slowly proving to be a formidable force when it comes to being quick.

Unfortunately, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost market lacks in aftermarket support when compared to its 5.0-liter brother. This has made owners resort to custom fabrication and minimal bolt-ons to achieve higher power levels than stock. While adding cold air intakes and exhaust will result in a beneficial gain, the majority of these products require tuning to maximize potential. This is where SCT Performance comes in with its X4 performance programmer. This should come as no surprise with the majority of performance-minded enthusiasts having the experience of using SCT or Bully Dog since the early days of Modular engine.

“The SCT preloads are a good entry into the world of modifying your vehicle. With all of the technology in the new F-150s, 95-percent of the performance modifications will need to be calibrated for,” explains Matt Alderman, SCT Performance. “This is where SCT has you covered full circle with our custom tuning dealer network. They can give you anything from a hotter calibration in stock form to all-out builds.”

For those looking to give their EcoBoost engine a quick bump in power, an SCT X4 preloaded tune can provide just that. More so, the SCT Performance tuner is the linchpin to any modern build, as almost all products will need a retune to maximize performance gains. So, if you’re looking to give your EcoBoost a bit more bite than any Coyote lover could imagine, check out SCT’s X4 performance programmer for the 2021-2022 F-150 with 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.