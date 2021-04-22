Why Upgrading Coils Might Be Beneficial to Your Coyote’s Performance

It’s hard to believe that the earliest Coyote engines are an entire decade old as of this year. As our Fords age, so do the individual components under the hood. Before you know it, sensors, coils, and accessories can begin to break down and the top-notch performance they left the factory with can begin to fall by the wayside. If you’re a performance enthusiast like us (why else would you be here?), you’re probably the type that prefers to upgrade worn out parts, rather than simply replacing them. And if they’re not worn out yet, you might just get antsy enough to upgrade them anyway. If you’re looking for a super quick (and worthwhile) upgrade to get into this weekend, consider upgrading to higher output ignition coils from Performance Distributors.

So why upgrade? Upgraded coils offer a “hotter” spark than stock, meaning the coils’ voltage output is higher. In turn, the spark plug is able to ionize the space between the ground and electrode more easily, as well as jump a bigger gap more easily. The coils’ firing time also increases, which means the gasses in the chamber can be more completely combusted.

Whether your Coyote is stock or modified, replacing the stock ignition coils can definitely be beneficial. Performance Distributors Sultans of Spark (SOS) Coyote coils feature enhanced coil windings and provide more voltage output than the stock version. You can expect an increase in performance and efficiency after installation (in the OE location, of course). Performance Distributors says the SOS coils were designed with updated technology and feature enhanced windings allowing increased voltage from each coil from 25,000 to 40,000 volts under load. The increase makes for 15,000 added volts per coil for a total of 120,000 additional volts over stock.

Performance Distributors explains that the extra voltage under load is also called the acceleration phase, and it increases spark intensity, allowing the fuel mixture to be more completely burned, as we mentioned above. Throttle response, horsepower, and fuel mileage all benefit from the ability to open plug gaps to .055 inches. This larger gap plug results in better drivability and more complete (and quicker) combustion. In turn, more power can be produced, while providing improved idle quality, throttle response, starting, and fuel economy. The coils feature corrosion-resistant brass terminals, which also offer improved conduction, and Performance Distributors covers the coils with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

New SOS coils are also available for 3.5L EcoBoost engines as well.

For more information, visit www.performancedistributors.com! Have you upgraded your coils? Let us know in the comments below!