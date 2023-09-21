Why Your Cooling Fan Needs To Be IP68 Rated

Cooling fans have a simple job, but it can be a fairly dirty job based on where they’re located. To combat the challenging conditions cooling fans are exposed to, they need to be built to a specific Ingress Protection (IP) rating. This is an important rating that dictates how well a fan will withstand dust, dirt, sand, and exposure to water.

IP ratings for fans are made up of two different numbers. Most fans are going to have an IP68 rating. The first number in the rating represents how well something is at protecting against smaller solid items. The larger the number, the more protection it provides. A rating of “6” means the product is dust tight. Now, the second number in the IP rating covers how well the product resists liquids. Again, the larger the number, the better protection it provides. A rating of “8” denotes a product is protected against being submerged in water for an extended period of time at a certain depth.

So, cooling fans with an IP68 rating can withstand being infiltrated by dust, dirt, and sand with ease. They also can be submerged in water for up to thirty minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters in water. That’s important considering cooling fans are usually mounted in locations where they will see plenty of nasty stuff thrown at them, and some water as well if you drive in the rain.

Jim Kahl from Maradyne High Performance Fans explains why it’s important to use cooling fans that have an IP68 rating.

“The engine compartment of a vehicle isn’t impervious to environmental elements. The fans really are going to take a beating from anything that comes up from the road. The fans can sustain damage if they aren’t IP68-rated. It’s a dynamic environment and you need fans that are ready for anything. At Maradyne, our Champion Series, Jetstreme Series, and Mach Series fans are all IP68 rated.”

The last thing you want to deal with is an issue with your engine’s cooling system, so it’s important to have a durable fan. This is why the IP rating of the fans you select shouldn’t be overlooked because it could end up being a problem later if your fans don’t carry an IP68 rating.