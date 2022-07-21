Win A 1,000 Horsepower Capable Edelbrock Supercharger From Steeda!

jasonsamp
By Jason Samp July 21, 2022

Time is running out to win one of the Coyote’s best power adders on the market. There is only one week remaining to claim your entries. On Friday, July 29th, at 6:00 pm EST, the Steeda giveaway will end and the winner will be announced at the Saturday Cruise-In during Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This supercharger from Edelbrock is the latest in their lineup. The E-Force Supercharger is Edelbrock’s highest horsepower system and is legal in 50 states. It has gained a strong reputation in the racing business under the hood of the Steeda Silver Bullet.

Steeda

 

This E-Force supercharger can transform your 5.0L Coyote into a monster on the dyno and on the track. “It took a 3,700-pound street car with a/c, radio, heat, you name it into the 8.60 zone with a 100 percent stock gen 3 short block,” says Scott Boda from Steeda.

The winner will get a kit to fit their 2011 to 2021 Mustang 5.0-liter or 2011 to 2020 F-150 with a 5.0-liter. This could be your opportunity to launch the performance of your car or truck to the next level! This bolt-on kit is designed for daily driving capabilities, street/strip applications, and as Steeda has proven, serious dragstrip action.

Its extremely quick and easy to enter. Visit their website here: Steeda Edelbrock Supercharger Giveaway | Steeda. Scroll down until you see this entry form and complete the six simple tasks to get entered! Don’t forget to keep a watch on your email for the results that could have your name attached!

Steeda

Just days before Mustang Week, the Steeda crew worked with Lund Racing to make a few more tweaks and squeeze out 1,000 HP to the rear wheels.

 

Article Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774

More Sources

Edelbrock Group
https://www.EdelbrockGroup.com/
(800) 365-9145
jasonsamp

About the author

Jason Samp

I am an avid gearhead that lives for those late nights in the garage wrenching and tuning. I also have a passion for journalism and it is my dream to combine those two things together into a career.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading