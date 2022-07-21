Time is running out to win one of the Coyote’s best power adders on the market. There is only one week remaining to claim your entries. On Friday, July 29th, at 6:00 pm EST, the Steeda giveaway will end and the winner will be announced at the Saturday Cruise-In during Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This supercharger from Edelbrock is the latest in their lineup. The E-Force Supercharger is Edelbrock’s highest horsepower system and is legal in 50 states. It has gained a strong reputation in the racing business under the hood of the Steeda Silver Bullet.

This E-Force supercharger can transform your 5.0L Coyote into a monster on the dyno and on the track. “It took a 3,700-pound street car with a/c, radio, heat, you name it into the 8.60 zone with a 100 percent stock gen 3 short block,” says Scott Boda from Steeda.

The winner will get a kit to fit their 2011 to 2021 Mustang 5.0-liter or 2011 to 2020 F-150 with a 5.0-liter. This could be your opportunity to launch the performance of your car or truck to the next level! This bolt-on kit is designed for daily driving capabilities, street/strip applications, and as Steeda has proven, serious dragstrip action.

Its extremely quick and easy to enter. Visit their website here: Steeda Edelbrock Supercharger Giveaway | Steeda. Scroll down until you see this entry form and complete the six simple tasks to get entered! Don’t forget to keep a watch on your email for the results that could have your name attached!