Giving a car or truck that perfect stance can make such a dramatic change to the vehicle’s overall appearance. When lowering a vehicle using track-proven components such as those from Ridetech, your vehicle will not only look great but have the performance to back it up. The folks at Ridetech are allowing one lucky late-model truck owner to experience a lower ride and heightened performance through the Ridetech Late-Model Truck Performance Lowering System Sweepstakes for current-generation trucks.

Ridetech is giving away one of its new Performance Lowering Systems for 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado/Sierra 1500, 2019-2024 Ram 1500, or 2015-2024 F-150 trucks to one lucky individual. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes or win the prize. To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the online entry form on Ridtech’s website.

The sole winner will receive a complete Performance Lowering System for a late-model, current-generation Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra, Ram, or F150 truck registered to the winner. Performance Lowering Systems include the front upper control arms, front HQ coilovers, rear shocks or coilovers, and associated parts and pieces for installation. The Performance Lowering System Sweepstakes prize does not include any add-on products, accessories, enhancements, upgrades, or any other items not expressly included in the description of the Performance Lowering System.

Alternatively, if the winner does not have any of the aforementioned vehicles registered in their name, the winner may choose an alternative prize in the form of a product certificate. This certificate will be equivalent in value to the highest-value product included in the Performance Lowering System Sweepstakes ($3,540.0067), which can be used for the purchase of any other Ridetech product.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents in one of the forty-eight (48) contiguous states of the United States and the District of Columbia, and be at least eighteen (18) years of age on the date you submit your entry. All entries must be received by 11:59 PM ET on March 19, 2024, to enter, so fill out that online entry form today!